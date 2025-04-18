Fitness coach says 'being fit after 40 bigger status symbol than owning expensive car', shares his 6 health cheat codes

Online fitness coach Dan Go shared in an Instagram post on April 17 that fitness after 40 often involves a more balanced approach, and should be considered a significant achievement. In fact, according to him, it's a bigger status symbol than owning an expensive car. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal Fitness coach Dan Go said that 'being in good shape in your 20s is not impressive. However, being in shape after 40 'is a massive status symbol'. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Why fitness after 40 stands out

Dan said, “Being fit after 40 years old is a bigger status symbol than owning an expensive car. Being in good shape in your 20s is not impressive. You have got time, energy and hormones on your side. Being in shape at 40+ years old? It's a massive status symbol. It means you can juggle family, business and other responsibilities while prioritising your body... a silent luxury is being 40 and above and not needing to take prescription medications...”

He added that regular exercise and a balanced lifestyle help combat age-related health issues, saying, “The heart attack at 50 began at 20. The Alzheimer's at 7 started at 40. the loss of independence at 80 began at 30. The key to ageing powerfully begins with the choices you make today. Once you hit 40, you start to see the age of two types of people: those who took care of themselves, and those who didn't... something I noticed in my 40s is how fast people age when they don't take care of their bodies.”

'I vowed never to feel embarrassed about my body'

Dan further recalled his own weight loss journey and said: “The moment I decided to get in shape was one of the most embarrassing days of my life. A friend invited me to play basketball with some of his buddies. I remember running for the first time in years. My lungs couldn’t take it. I felt like my chest had seized up. That wasn’t even the worst part. As I was running up and down the court, I felt a little 'jiggle' in my chest. Not knowing what it was, I decided to check it out when I got home. I pulled off my shirt in front of the mirror and staring in front of me were a pair of man boobs. I was distraught, sad, and angry at myself for letting myself get to this point. I decided then that I’d do everything in my power to get myself in shape. I vowed never to feel embarrassed about my body ever again.”

He added that maintaining a fitness routine requires commitment, self-discipline, and perseverance, and said, “So, I started going on more basketball runs, quit smoking, and took up lifting. Later, I fixed my diet and then my sleep. It took a while, but I made it happen. Now I’m 45 years old as of writing this. I’m still making gains, and for the past 20 years, I’ve been helping others do the same. Look... you can fake having wealth. You can fake having wisdom. You CAN’T fake having a fit body. That s***’s earned. Not given.”

How to kickstart you fitness journey

According to Dan, 'you don’t want to wait till you hit rock bottom' before you take your fitness seriously. He said, “Start small. Be proactive. Set a standard for yourself. Doesn’t have to be hard either... you won’t change overnight, but if you keep at it, I promise you’ll change your life. If I can do it, so can you.”

Dan shared his tips, writing:

⦿ Lift weights

⦿ Drink water

⦿ Eat nutrient-dense foods

⦿ Fix your sleep

⦿ Move daily

⦿ Be patient

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.