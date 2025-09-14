Fitness coach says daily long walks might be harming your parents' health, especially if they are over 60: Here's why

For many Indian parents, a brisk morning or evening walk is the go-to form of exercise. It feels safe, simple and healthy. But is it really enough to keep them strong in their 60s and beyond? Walking continuously for long durations can put extra pressure on knees and ankles in older adults. (Pexel)

Navneeth Ramprasad, a fitness trainer who has an Instagram account, Get Fit With Nav, is challenging the common belief that daily long walks are ideal for older adults, particularly those over 60.

In an Instagram video posted on September 8, the trainer stressed that walking on hard surfaces for long durations can actually be detrimental to the health of your parents, leading to weak knees and bones. He also emphasises the importance of building strength, mobility, and muscle to prevent age-related issues with balance and pain - helping older adults remain independent for as long as possible.

Walking is not always beneficial

According to Navneeth, “If your parents are walking for 45 minutes every single day… please stop them right now. Especially if they’re over 60.” The fitness trainer stresses that what appears healthy - especially since walking is the most accessible form of exercise for Indian parents - might actually be making them weaker.

He continues, “Long walks on hard surfaces will result in knee pain, ankle stress, and faster muscle loss.” Relying on walking alone does not slow down aging, nor does it build strength, improve balance or protect your bones. The fitness coach also warns that once the pain sets in, the habit is harder to break.

Exercise that works better

Instead of walking continuously for long durations, Navneeth recommends breaking walks into three shorter sessions of 15 minutes each. This could be done once after every meal - breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is not only lighter on the joints but also provides the same benefits.

The trainer recommends walking only three to four days a week and adding strength training on alternate days. This gives the body time to recover.

He also suggests introducing your parents to resistance bands. He explains, “Give them a simple resistance band that they can carry with them to the park. These are handy, low cost equipment that can make them build strength, mobility and muscle, which is far more important than just low intensity cardio.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.