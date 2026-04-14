Fitness coach shares a beginner-friendly guide to losing 10 kg faster and sustainably: From diet to workouts

Losing weight is never easy. However, as a beginner, it feels even more difficult. Sunil Shetty, a fat-loss transformation and fitness trainer, in an Instagram post dated April 12, 2026, shared a beginner-friendly guide to lose 10 kgs in a sustainable way without any crash diets or fancy routines. Here’s a breakdown of the routine you can follow.

From diet to workout, a complete weight loss guide for beginners.(Unsplash)

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Trainer Sunil Shetty said, “You don’t need to starve, you don’t need fancy diets, you just need to fix 3 things — protein, movement, consistency.” “Most beginners fail at fat loss because their meals are low in protein and high in cravings, which means you’re hungry again in 2 hours and end up overeating,” added Sunil.

Weight loss morning routine

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{{^usCountry}} He advises starting your day with warm water, lemon, and a pinch of cinnamon to wake up your system. You can have black coffee, an apple, and peanut butter before your workout for clean energy. Your breakfast should actually fill you up, not spike your hunger. So, he recommends going for sprouts salad with peanuts or besan chilla with veggies. Afternoon diet plan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He advises starting your day with warm water, lemon, and a pinch of cinnamon to wake up your system. You can have black coffee, an apple, and peanut butter before your workout for clean energy. Your breakfast should actually fill you up, not spike your hunger. So, he recommends going for sprouts salad with peanuts or besan chilla with veggies. Afternoon diet plan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Lunch is where most people mess up,” said Sunil. He advises keeping it simple and protein-focused. You can have two chapati, paneer bhurji, salad or rice, dal or grilled chicken, if you’re non-vegetarian. Evening and night diet plan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Lunch is where most people mess up,” said Sunil. He advises keeping it simple and protein-focused. You can have two chapati, paneer bhurji, salad or rice, dal or grilled chicken, if you’re non-vegetarian. Evening and night diet plan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the evening, instead of tea and biscuits, Sunil recommends switching to green tea and roasted chana or mixed seeds. Dinner should be light but high-protein. According to Sunil, you can consume paneer/tofu salad or grilled chicken with veggies, so your body recovers while you sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the evening, instead of tea and biscuits, Sunil recommends switching to green tea and roasted chana or mixed seeds. Dinner should be light but high-protein. According to Sunil, you can consume paneer/tofu salad or grilled chicken with veggies, so your body recovers while you sleep. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil said, “Eat like this, and you’ll easily hit your protein, stay full longer, and naturally eat fewer calories without even trying.”

Additional tips:

Here are some of the additional tips you should follow to accelerate your weight loss process:

He advises walking daily. You should walk for 5-10 minutes after every meal. Weight lifting is important to keep your body in shape. He recommends lifting weights 3–4 times a week. Water is equally significant to keep your body hydrated. He advises drinking at least 4-5 litres of water every day. Last but not least is the sleep routine. Sleep is important to ensure your body rests well and repairs itself.

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“You don’t need motivation, you need a repeatable routine. Do this for 30 days, and your body won’t just lose weight, it will start changing shape,” said Sunil.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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