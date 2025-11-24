Fitness trainer shares simple 10-step weight loss plan to shed 5 kg in 21 days: 'You don’t need to starve'

Looking for basic weight loss fundamentals and hacks you can incorporate into your lifestyle? Get ready to sweat as fitness coach Amaka has revealed the exact 10 steps to follow to drop 5 kg in just 21 days. The plan includes starting your day with a detox drink, eating high-protein meals, eliminating refined carbs and sugar, and taking 10,000 steps daily. Also read | Fitness trainer explains whether you should do cardio or lift weights first at gym Fitness coach Amaka's 10-step plan to lose 5kg in 21 days include detox drinks, high-protein meals, and 10,000 daily steps.(Pexel)

Also, stay hydrated, avoid late-night eating, and prioritise sleep to boost fat-burning. Consistency is key, so stick to the plan and see results, she shared. According to Amaka, here are the 'exact steps to follow to lose 5 kg in 21 days':

1. Start every morning with a detox drink

“Please, don’t skip this. Warm lemon water, ginger tea, or ACV water will wake up your digestion, reduce bloating, and keep your cravings low all day, and night tea will fasten your digestion and prevent bloating,” Amaka said.

2. Eat high-protein meals every single day

She added that 'make protein your priority'. Like eggs, fish, chicken, Greek yoghurt, beans, and goat meat. Protein keeps you full, stops overeating, and helps your body burn fat even when you’re resting, Amaka explained.

3. Cut out all refined carbs, sugar and junk for 21 days

Sugar, pastries, bread, soda, heavy meals, white rice, and alcohol should be removed completely.

4. Do 10K steps daily

"No excuses, no gym needed. Walk in the morning, during breaks, or in the evening," she shared. 10,000 steps daily helps keep your metabolism high and burns a significant amount of calories, Amaka added.

5. Add veggies to 2 meals every day

Even if you don’t love vegetables, blend them, steam them, or air fry them - just make sure you eat them, as they help detoxify, flatten your belly, and control hunger, Amaka said.

6. Drink 2–3 litre of water daily

She added, “Most people think they’re hungry, but they’re just dehydrated. Hydrated bodies burn fat faster, digest better, and you will experience fewer cravings.”

7. Avoid eating after 7pm

Amaka said that late-night food is stored as fat: give your body enough hours to digest, reset and burn stored fat overnight.

8. Stick to a calorie deficit

“You don’t need to starve, just be more intentional about your meals. Smaller portions, more protein, fewer carbs, and veggies/hydrating low-calorie fruits,” she said.

9. Sleep 7–8 hours every night

She added that this is where real fat burning occurs, as poor sleep increases hunger, cravings, and excessive snacking, as well as stress, which can lead to cortisol-related belly fat.

10. Stay consistent till the end

“No starting and stopping at all. Even if you slip once, get back the next meal,” Amaka concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.