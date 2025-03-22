Forget the guilt: Here’s why regaining weight might not ruin your fitness progress

For anyone who has ever struggled with weight loss, the fear of regaining lost pounds can be overwhelming but a new research from the University of Gothenburg has suggested that even if you do regain some weight, the health benefits of your initial weight loss may still stick around, offering long-term protection against serious diseases. Why regaining weight after major weight loss might not be as bad as you think.(Image by Shutterstock)

The science behind weight regain and health

Published in The Lancet Region Health—Europe, this study dived into an often-overlooked question: What happens to your health if you regain some of the weight you lost? While there is plenty of research on the benefits of weight loss, there has been limited understanding of the long-term effects of weight regain until now.

The study analyzed 1,346 participants from the Swedish Obese Subjects (SOS) study, a large-scale research project examining the long-term health effects of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery. Researchers looked at key health outcomes, including life expectancy, cancer risk, cardiovascular disease, and microvascular disease (which affects the body's smallest blood vessels). Additional health data was gathered from Sweden’s national health registries.

The surprising findings

On average, participants lost about 30 kilograms (66 pounds) in the first year after surgery. However, four years post-surgery, over half had regained at least 20% of that lost weight.

People on weight loss plans often experience lapses, which can prevent successful weight loss or even lead to weight regain.(Unsplash)

The researchers divided the participants into two groups: those who maintained their lower weight and those who had regained a substantial portion. Despite the weight regain, the study found no difference in life expectancy or cancer risk between the two groups.

Cancer incidence and mortality remained the same, whether participants maintained their weight loss or regained some pounds. However, the study did reveal some differences in other health outcomes:

Microvascular disease risk was higher in those who regained weight, with an incidence rate of 11.0 per 1,000 person-years compared to 8.7 per 1,000 in those who maintained weight loss.

Cardiovascular disease risk was slightly elevated in those who regained weight, with an incidence rate of 15.7 per 1,000 person-years compared to 13.0 per 1,000 in those who kept the weight off.

Weight regain isn’t a failure, it is a part of the journey

One of the study’s lead researchers, Dr. Kajsa Sjöholm, emphasized the importance of this finding and said, “Until now, the effects of weight regain following major weight loss on long-term health and mortality have remained unknown. What we're now seeing is that even those who regain some of their weight loss experience long-lasting positive effects with the same life expectancy as those who maintain their lower weight.”

Dietary fibre promotes feeling of satiety and thus can prevent one from over-indulging and gaining weight.(Freepik)

While maintaining weight loss is ideal, this research suggested that the initial benefits of losing weight—such as improved metabolic health—do not completely vanish with some weight regain. However, Dr Sjöholm noted that significant weight regain can still pose risks, particularly for heart health and overall quality of life. Issues like joint pain and the social stigma of obesity can also become challenges.

What does this mean for you?

If you have lost weight and regained some, do not panic. Your efforts have still had a lasting impact on your health however, this study also highlighted the importance of continued support for those who have undergone major weight loss.

Whether through lifestyle interventions, medical guidance or community support, maintaining long-term weight stability can help minimise health risks. At the end of the day, weight management is not about perfection—it is about progress so, if you have lost weight before and gained some back, take a deep breath and remember: every step towards better health counts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.