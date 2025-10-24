French biochemist shares 8 surprising things that impact your glucose: Find out what eating after 8 pm does to your body

By examining your glucose patterns, you can better understand your metabolism and adjust your diet and activity in order to avoid glucose spikes. But did you know glucose management goes beyond just diet? Also read | Doctor with 25 years experience shares a diabetic's guide to managing glucose levels Jessie Inchauspe highlighted that eating late at night (after 8 pm) can raise glucose and insulin by 20-40 percent.(Freepik )

In her October 23 Instagram post, Jessie Inchauspe, a French biochemist known as Glucose Goddess on social media, talked about '8 surprising things that impact your glucose'. She captioned her post: “I used to think my glucose was only about what I ate... but science proved me wrong! It’s also about my sleep, my stress, my cycle, and so much more. Moral of the story: glucose can't be perfect all the time, and that's totally okay.”

Here's what Jessie shared in her post:

1. Meal timing

She said, “Studies show eating after 8 pm can raise glucose and insulin by 20-40 percent more than the same meal earlier in the day. This is because our body handles glucose better in the morning. Late at night, our bodies naturally become less sensitive to insulin, meaning glucose stays in our blood for longer.”

2. Poor sleep

Jessie highlighted that studies show that even one night of short sleep can reduce insulin sensitivity by up to 25 percent. She said, “After fragmented or short sleep, our cells become less sensitive to insulin, so glucose is not used up or stored away as it should be. That's why the same breakfast can cause a bigger spike after a short night.”

3. Light exposure

She added that studies show that sleeping with even moderate light can make us more insulin-resistant the next morning: “Morning light helps set our internal clock, which keeps our metabolism on schedule. But bright light at night (from phones or devices) confuses our body, disrupting insulin and raising next-day glucose.”

4. Stress

According to her, “Studies show that people under stress have higher and longer glucose spikes after meals. When stressed, our body releases cortisol and adrenaline, hormones that tell our liver to dump extra glucose into our blood (for ‘fight or flight’). If that happens often, baseline glucose rises, and insulin works less well.”

These factors highlight that glucose management goes beyond just diet. (Made using Gemini AI)

5. Eating while anxious or distracted

“When we eat in a rush, on our phone, or while stressed, our body stays in 'fight or flight' mode. Cortisol and adrenaline go up, digestion slows down, and insulin works less efficiently, which means bigger glucose spikes. Mindful eating helps our bodies process glucose better,” Jessie said.

6. Hormones

She added, “Studies show that glucose and insulin responses vary according to your period. During the second half of the menstrual cycle, progesterone rises and can make insulin work a bit less well. That's why many women notice slightly higher glucose or more cravings before their period.”

7. Hydration and magnesium

“Studies show that increasing daily water intake and keeping magnesium levels up both improve fasting glucose. When you're dehydrated, your blood gets more concentrated, and glucose goes up. While minerals like magnesium help insulin do its job,” Jessie said.

8. Movement

She added that studies show that people who exercise regularly have lower fasting glucose and steadier curves all day long. “When you move, your muscles literally 'soak up' glucose from your blood, without the need for insulin. Plus, a single workout can make your muscle cells more sensitive to insulin for up to 48 hours,” Jessie concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.