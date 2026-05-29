From peptides to cold plunges: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares health routines that offer most benefits

Breaking down what’s worth the hype and what may not be, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is highlighting popular health routines people swear by – pointing out the ones he believes can make the biggest difference. In an Instagram video shared on May 28, the heart surgeon shares the habits that made it onto his top five list, highlighting the practices he believes offer the greatest benefits for long-term health.

From cold plunges and sauna sessions to peptides and other trending recovery rituals, wellness habits are everywhere right now, often promoted as must-dos for better health and longevity. But while many people swear by them, not all of these practices are backed equally by science. Some have growing evidence supporting real benefits for long-term wellbeing, while others may feel good in the moment without offering the same measurable impact.

Cold plunges According to Dr London, cold plunges can leave your body feeling energised and refreshed, while also potentially supporting physical recovery. While he acknowledges that many people enjoy how cold plunges make them feel, he says the current research isn’t strong enough for him to include them among his top five evidence-based health recommendations. The heart surgeon notes, “Cold plunges make your body feel great. Certainly makes your recovery a little easier, but the data is thin. Doesn't make my top five.”

Eliminating alcohol Dr London highlights that alcohol can negatively affect nearly every system in the body, which is why cutting it back – or eliminating it altogether – can be a powerful step towards improving overall health. He highlights, “I'd have to put this one high. We know that alcohol is toxic to every cell in the body. I’ve got to give this one a three.”

Peptides Among the many peptides currently available, Dr London highlights GLP-1s as the most extensively studied and evidence-backed option. He notes that these medications have wide-ranging benefits, with their risks, side effects, and clinical outcomes being relatively well established through research. In contrast, he says many other peptides still lack strong human data, which is why he does not currently recommend them.

The heart surgeon explains, “Peptides – depends on which one. You know, the GLP-1s I think have far-reaching advantages. They're well-studied. We know what the side effects are. We know the risks and benefits, but there's a lot of peptides on the market right now that have no data in humans at this point. Those don't make the list of my top five.”

Sauna Dr London highlights that regular sauna use has been linked to several evidence-backed health benefits, particularly for cardiovascular health. He also notes that some studies have connected frequent sauna use with a reduced risk of neurodegenerative conditions, suggesting benefits that may extend beyond the heart to long-term brain health as well. He notes, “We know that the burden of data is for cardiovascular risk decrease and neurodegenerative diseases. I'd give this one a four.”

Stress management The heart surgeon highlights the importance of finding effective ways to manage stress and keep it under control. According to him, stress not only adds to mental strain but can also have physiological effects on the body, including increasing the risk of heart disease. Dr London emphasises, “I think this is one of the most underappreciated health hacks to get your stress under control. I'd give that one a five on this list.”

Whole foods diet Eating a diet rich in whole foods helps deliver the maximum amount of nutrients your body needs to function well. In contrast, relying heavily on processed and packaged foods can reduce overall nutritional intake while also increasing the risk of various health issues and disease. Dr London highlights, “Food is medicine. I'd give that one a two.”

Consistent exercise Following a consistent exercise routine is one of the most effective investments you can make for a long and healthy life. Dr London recommends combining both aerobic exercise and strength training, as the mix helps keep bones and muscles strong while also supporting cardiovascular health. He stresses, “An exercise program that includes both aerobic and strength training. That is literally the best supplement we have for increasing longevity. I give that one a number one.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.