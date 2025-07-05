Gastroenterologist explains how you should eat fibre before sugar to lose weight, lower insulin resistance

Fibre has gained popularity recently because of the many benefits it provides to our gut health. Moreover, it can also aid weight loss. In an Instagram video shared on June 29, gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shared 3 tips on how to consume fibre to reap these benefits, especially weight loss. Let's find out: The best sources of fibre are fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. If you need to supplement, the top sources are psyllium husk, chia seeds, and flax seeds. (Pixabay)

Fibre leads to weight loss?

Dr Salhab stitched a video of a TikTok user in his post where the man talked about how he lost weight, lowered the risk of insulin resistance, and reversed fatty liver disease by consuming fibre. How did he manage to achieve this? By eating fibre before sugar.

The man shared a before-and-after picture of himself, where he showed the transformation his body went through over the last 12 months, from always having fibre before sugar. “It's really quite embarrassing, and honestly, I can't believe I have it on the internet. But I'm doing it because I know it can help a lot of people,” he confessed.

He revealed a picture of his bloated self from March 2023 and shared that he dropped 75 pounds (34 kg) by following the fibre before sugar diet. “I went to my doctor. They mentioned that I had insulin resistance and early signs of fatty liver disease. This is where I'm at now: I've dropped 75 pounds, with no signs of insulin resistance and no fatty liver disease. I've lowered my cholesterol and triglycerides. Fibre helps with diabetes because it helps control your blood sugar and maintain your digestive health. Additionally, fibre aids in obesity because it's extremely satiating,” he shared.

How to consume fibre?

But how to consume fibre to reap these benefits? Dr Salhab listed three fibre tips that he stressed would help you achieve the above-mentioned results:

1. Eat most of your fibre early in the day. Fibre needs water to work well, and it doesn't work as effectively while you're asleep and fasting.

2. You need about 30 to 35 grams a day, but start slow. Increase your fibre intake by a few grams weekly. This helps combat potential bloating and cramps and gets your body used to it.

3. The best sources of fibre are fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. If you need to supplement, the top sources are psyllium husk, chia seeds, and flax seeds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.