Ginger tea useful for weight loss? Researchers look at studies to assess health benefits

Among the various items that have gained a reputation for being useful in weight loss, ginger tea is yet to establish its niche. Ginger tea is widely consumed in the Indian subcontinent, but whether it works to reduce weight is yet to be established through studies. Check out whether ginger tea is a useful supplement for losing weight.

Green tea is seen as a great booster for metabolism, and ginger-infused tea may also have similar benefits. As per a review and meta-analysis of trials published in the National Library of Medicine, it has been established that consumption of ginger significantly reduced body weight, waist-to-hip ratio, fasting glucose and insulin resistance index.

However, it did increase HDL-Cholesterol level and had no impact upon insulin, body mass index, triglycerides, total- and LDL-cholesterol levels.

This meta-analysis included 14 studies containing a total of 473 subjects. The results suggest largely positive, though not groundbreaking, effects of ginger on weight-related indicators. The ‘significant’ reduction of body weight, though, counts for a lot. So, the next time you are preparing a cup of tea for yourself, do add a dash of ginger; it can improve both the taste and the health quotient of the drink.

Benefits of ginger

While merits of ginger as an aid to weight loss may not be well-established, it does have some undeniable health benefits that has made it a staple in the cooking of South and Southeast Asia.

According to Medical News Today, ginger aids digestion, relieves nausea and vomiting, helps in preventing conditions like arthritis, inflammation and many types of infection. It may even reduce a person’s chances of contracting diabetes and cancer.

Overall, ginger is a good source of antioxidants and nutrients like potassium, phosphorus and magnesium. While one cannot solely rely on this root spice to provide the daily requirement of these minerals, ginger can contribute as a supplemental item.

However, more research is needed to fully confirm most of the properties that ginger is believed to have. Its immune-boosting quality is also in need of better evidence. Signs, though, are that ginger is not a bad thing to add to your food.

