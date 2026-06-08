Gynaecologist shares common period hygiene mistakes women often ignore and how they can affect intimate health

Over the last few years, conversations around women’s wellness and menstrual health have become far more open and progressive, which is an encouraging shift. However, awareness alone is not enough. Menstrual health in India still faces a significant credibility and education gap. Amongst period conversations, what holds even more importance is period hygiene, which is often overlooked. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Rana, Senior Consultant in Gynaecology, The Women’s Hospital, reveals common period mistakes women should avoid. Common period hygiene mistakes women often ignore. (Unsplash)

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“Menstrual hygiene is not merely about managing five days of bleeding every month. It is an essential part of a woman’s lifelong reproductive, physical, and emotional health,” said Dr Pooja.

Period hygiene mistakes to avoid According to Dr Pooja, Menstrual hygiene involves much more than simply using a sanitary product. Unfortunately, several unhealthy practices continue to be ignored or normalised.

• Wearing a single pad for prolonged hours.

• Using a damp or unclean cloth repeatedly.

• Excessive use of scented washes, sprays, or antiseptics that disturb normal vaginal flora. Some studies have shown that the use of talc in that area increases risk of ovarian cancer.

• Ignoring symptoms such as itching, burning, rashes, foul smell, or abnormal discharge.

• Avoiding medical consultation for severe pain, heavy bleeding, or irregular cycles.

• Using over-the-counter painkillers repeatedly without evaluation.