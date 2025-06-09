Had a very heavy meal? Expert shares the 10 dos and don'ts to save you from gut discomfort

Knowingly or unknowingly, even the best of the fitness enthusiasts succumb to a heavy meal, overeating to the point where we begin to regret every bite and spend the rest of the day with our jeans unbuttoned. From gut issues like bloating to low energy and feeling sluggish, enduring the consequences of a heavy meal can be upsetting. Now, before you condemn your cheat days or festive feasts, remember, instead of going rogue, eating mindfully is key. But what’s done is done; let's understand what you can do to ease the post-meal discomfort. It is common to overeat at family functions and friends' get-togethers, often leading to heavy meals that leave you uncomfortably full later on. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Twincy Ann Sunil, clinical dietitian at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, addressed the issue of large meal size weighing down on your gut, and what can be done to alleviate it.

She said, “Frequently, individuals eat overly large portions of high-calorie foods, feel stuffed, and then feel guilty about including sugary treats in their meals. It is also important to understand that a large meal impacts someone based on how their body handles and breaks down the food."

Twincy shared the essential dos and don'ts after a heavy meal:

The Dos

Take a light stroll after the meal to improve digestion. (Shutterstock)

1. Take a light walk

Walking for a while after eating a lot helps digestion.

It also keeps blood sugar levels in check by making insulin function properly.

2. Sit upright for at least 30 Minutes

A good posture can relieve pressure inside your abdomen, which could lower your chances of getting acid reflux or GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease).

GERD occurs when the oesophagus receives stomach acid through a relaxed lower oesophagal sphincter, which in turn causes heartburn, regurgitation, chest pain, a cough that never goes away, and trouble swallowing.

The main contributors are being overweight, smoking, drinking alcohol, consuming spicy foods, oily meals or acidic items, even acidic beverages, and not waiting long to lie down after having a meal.

3. Practice mindful breathing

Deep and slow breathing switches on the parasympathetic nervous system.

This helps the digestive enzymes and strengthens the vagus nerve, making things easier for digestion.

4. Sip on lukewarm water

Avoid icy water immediately after a meal, as it may slow down digestion for some individuals.

A few sips of lukewarm water or normal water can be taken for hydration and to aid in digestion following a meal.

5. Chew fennel seeds or use digestive herbs

Following a heavy meal, having fennel seeds or making herbal teas (such as peppermint or chamomile) can help assist digestion.

It reduces bloating or flatulence.

The Don’ts

Since energy is low, lying down almost becomes an instinct, but after a heavy meal try to sit upright for a while,(Shutterstock)

1. Don’t sleep or lie down

Following a meal, make sure your head isn’t lower than your body, as it might cause your stomach acid to rise, and you may get acid reflux.

After eating, give yourself 2 to 3 hours before going to bed or lying down.

2. Avoid heavy physical exercise

Intense exercise pumps more blood into your muscles and less into your GI tract.

This can result in nausea, muscle cramps, or stomach pain.

3. Don’t smoke

Cigarettes smoked right after eating lead to the generation of gastric acid in the stomach and weaken the sphincter muscle, which can result in peptic ulcers and GERD.

4. Refrain from drinking tea or coffee right away

Polyphenols and tannins, two antioxidants in tea and coffee, can block your body from making the most of its iron, zinc, and calcium if you drink them together with a meal.

5. Don’t wear tight clothing

When waistbands are very snug, extra pressure forms in the abdomen and can prevent you from eating properly, leading to bloating, pain, and acid reflux.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.