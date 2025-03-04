Feeling sluggish and bloated? These anti-inflammatory tips will change your life
By making small but meaningful changes to your daily routine, you can significantly reduce inflammation and improve your overall health. Focus on a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management and proper sleep to maintain optimal well-being.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijayashree, Dietitian at MGM Healthcare suggested the following tips to overcome inflammation –
1. Avoid/use occasionally pro-inflammatory food.
2. Stick to basic balanced diet.
3. Include natural anti-inflammatory foods. Foods that help to heal inflammation are called anti-inflammatory foods e.g. fruits, vegetables like green leafy vegetables that are high in antioxidants, millets, fatty fish, almonds and citrus fruits are good anti-inflammatory foods.
4. Avoid alcohol and high sugar intake
5. Avoid high usage of oil and fried foods
6. Limit coffee/tea
7. Maintain healthy weight
8. Exercise
9. Good sleep
Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Pearlsy Grace Rajan, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Rela Hospital in Chennai, recommended the following habits that reduce inflammation -
- Healthy Diet: Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
- Exercise at least 30 to 45 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per day.
- Quit smoking
- Abstain from alcohol.
- Manage Stress through meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
- Adequate sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep at night and stick to a sleep schedule.
- Supplements: like omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric, and ginger may help reduce inflammation.
- Maintain a habit tracker /diary to help you focus on a healthy lifestyle to live longer and fuller.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
