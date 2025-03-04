Feeling sluggish and bloated? These anti-inflammatory tips will change your life

By making small but meaningful changes to your daily routine, you can significantly reduce inflammation and improve your overall health. Focus on a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management and proper sleep to maintain optimal well-being. Simple daily hacks to crush inflammation and boost your health!(Image by Pexels/RODNAE Productions)

Are you eating the wrong foods? Here's how to fight inflammation naturally

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijayashree, Dietitian at MGM Healthcare suggested the following tips to overcome inflammation –

1. Avoid/use occasionally pro-inflammatory food.

2. Stick to basic balanced diet.

3. Include natural anti-inflammatory foods. Foods that help to heal inflammation are called anti-inflammatory foods e.g. fruits, vegetables like green leafy vegetables that are high in antioxidants, millets, fatty fish, almonds and citrus fruits are good anti-inflammatory foods.

4. Avoid alcohol and high sugar intake

5. Avoid high usage of oil and fried foods

6. Limit coffee/tea

7. Maintain healthy weight

8. Exercise

9. Good sleep

Enriched with healthy fats: Adding good fats to your diet such as nuts, seeds, and oily fish rich in omega-3 reduce stomach inflammation.(Unsplash)

Inflammation is ruining your health. Here’s how to stop it today!

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Pearlsy Grace Rajan, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Rela Hospital in Chennai, recommended the following habits that reduce inflammation -

Healthy Diet: Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Exercise at least 30 to 45 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per day.

Quit smoking

Abstain from alcohol.

Manage Stress through meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

Adequate sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep at night and stick to a sleep schedule.

Supplements: like omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric, and ginger may help reduce inflammation.

Maintain a habit tracker /diary to help you focus on a healthy lifestyle to live longer and fuller.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.