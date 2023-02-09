Health expert on how Mechanical Thrombectomy is extremely beneficial for stroke patients

A stroke, or brain attack, happens when blood flow to your brain is reduced or interrupted so, health experts recommend B.E.F.A.S.T (Balance Loss, Eyesight Blurring or Loss, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time) treatment within the golden hour of the stroke to recover without any severe complications. Currently, stroke cases are rising at a rapid rate in the country where stroke is commonly seen in elderly people but there are rare instances of youngsters getting affected too.

Moreover, it can lead to higher mortality and morbidity rates all over the world but did you know that mechanical thrombectomy can be helpful to recover from a stroke? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospital on Mira Road, explained, “Mechanical Thrombectomy is a type of interventional procedure that is extremely beneficial for stroke patients. This procedure will help to remove a blood clot from the artery that supplies blood to the brain. Speak to your doctor about it. Remember that timely intervention is beneficial for stroke patients.”

Highlighting that a stroke can affect the mobility of the patient, he elaborated, “Many patients get paralysed after a stroke. If an emergency like a brain stroke occurs, know that in a large artery occlusion after IV thrombolysis within window period of 4.5 hours or when a TPA cannot be opted for due to recent surgery or outside window period situation then mechanical thrombectomy is a safe option that is preferred by the Doctors. Put in simple words, mechanical thrombectomy is one of the safest options to manage brain stroke by removing clots that clog the arteries that are responsible for supplying blood to the brain. Thus, this procedure is helpful for patients with acute ischemic stroke i.e. brain stroke victims as the brain does not get blood supply as required. Are you aware? The blood vessels in the brain become narrow because of the fats or plaque.”

He advised, “Diagnostic techniques such as CT or MRI scans can help to know about the blockage of the artery and then only the doctor will be able to decide if the patient is fit to undergo, mechanical thrombectomy. For good clinical outcomes Mechanical thrombectomy has to be done within 6 hours of the onset of a stroke in front arteries and upto 12 hours in arteries supplying back of the brain. In certain situations it can be done upto 24 hours. This process means recanalization or re-opening and restoration of normal blood flow which is done via groin or wrist arteries.”

Dr Pavan Pai revealed, “During this procedure, an aspiration catheter or stent retriever or sometimes both are advanced into the site of the occlusion. There is X-ray imaging is used to check if the stent goes past the clot, clears the clot, and resumes the blood flow. The hospitals should be well-equipped to perform this procedure under the guidance of a skilled expert. The impact of this surgery is immediate and many patients become disability free after the procedure. Those who don’t show immediate recovery show better functionality at the end of 3 months than their counterparts who hadn’t undergone the procedure in the window period initially.”