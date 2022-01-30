Health experts bust fitness myths that almost everyone believes

At a time when everyone is prioritising their health and wellness like never before, courtesy the third year of Covid-19 pandemic, many are casually passing exercise tips which are further passed on to several folks, making it easy to fall into the trap of fitness misconceptions. It is important to ensure that your workouts are safe and effective by learning to distinguish fitness facts from many that are myths or really fiction.

In the current scenario of fitness myths and half-truths, working out may sometimes lead to injury and the misconceptions about exercise or exercising ways and routine may be keeping you and your family from getting the best and safest workout. Sweat not as we got you sorted by getting some fitness experts on board to bust myths that almost everyone believes in but are far from reality.

1. A glass of detox water will make you healthy and will help you loose weight.

Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI reveals, “It cannot help alone. There is a combination of activities and a complete meal plan that needs to be followed, throughout the day and done the right way, to be able to see the benefits of having a glass of detox water such as nimbu pani or apple cider vinegar and get good health.”

2. A cup of kadha can keep you healthy and away from all ailments

“It is a myth,” answers Preety Tyagi. She adds, “It is essential to know how well are you supporting your body with the nutrients that it requires on daily basis. Kadha can help but only when you are taking a good diet and following good lifestyle habits.”

3. No pain...no gain.

Karan Sethi Chopra, Certified Personal Trainer and Founder of The Iron Hub Gym asserts, “A little discomfort is okay but if you feel severe pain then there is a chance that you are doing something wrong or have sustained an injury. It is necessary to stop, monitor your condition and consult your trainer.”

4. You should work out on an empty stomach.

“There is a common misconception that working out in the morning on an empty stomach is a quick and efficient way to lose weight,” Karan Sethi Chopra highlights. He explains, “After training on an empty stomach, you may feel weak and dizzy. The body needs fuel to build muscle and burn calories. Be sure to have a snack or a fruit 30–45 minutes before working out.”

5. Lifting heavy weights bulks you up, especially women.

According to Karan, this is one of the most common fitness misconceptions, which persists despite the abundance of information available as many people associate the word “muscles” with volume. He stresses, “Responsible for muscle size and other masculine attributes is the male hormone testosterone. There is 15–20 times less testosterone in the female body than in the male body. It’s best to do it under the guidance of a competent coach.”

6. Crunches are the best move for your core.

“Workouts aimed at certain body parts won’t always help because while they do help burn calories, they don’t affect the fat cells in the target part of the body'” says Karan. He adds, “To really cinch your waistline, you’re better off doing multi-muscle exercises that target every region of your core.”

7. You need to spend hours at the gym or working out at home to remain fit.

Miten Kakaiya, Fitness Coach and Founder of Miten Says Fitness, debunks this claim by stating, “While it is true that you must indulge in physical exercise and workouts to remain fit, you don’t need to spend hours at the gym to do so!” He elaborates, “Firstly, understand that your body does not do the job of catabolizing the fat and muscle anabolism you’re working out. In fact, it does the job when you are at rest. So, if you are spending more time working out during the day, you are giving your body less time to rest and recover. Hence, effectively planning your workouts is key to building a stronger body.”

Next, he suggested that the quality of your workouts matter more than the amount of time you spend working out. “Your workouts need to be intense. So, if you spend hours at the gym or working out, the chances of you reducing the intensity of your workout are higher or increasing the chances of overtraining. This may translate into less effective workouts,” he said.

Pointing out that it’s not what workout you do at the gym or home but what you do through the rest of the day that matters, Miten advised, “The food that you consume throughout the entire day, the thoughts you feed into your mind, your stress levels, your smoking or drinking habits and the quality and quantity of sleep and rest that you give your mind and body is what matters. All of it adds up to your health and fitness regime. These parameters are usually ignored simply because of the thought that I will work it out extra at the gym tomorrow. However, they tend to hold the key to greater health and fitness.”

