Health tips for bride and groom: Check out this pre-wedding diet plan to look stunning on your wedding day

The summer wedding season for 2022 is in full bloom and since a lot of brides and grooms are brimming with questions, we got a few health experts on board to answer what diet or fitness routine to follow before the wedding or what not do before your big day to be safe and to make sure that you are healthy and look in top shape. A few weeks before the wedding is when you should start eating clean so that your skin and hair look their best on your big day since it is as crucial to pay attention on what goes inside the body as well as what is dabbed on the outside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From going on a strict diet to following a regular skincare, haircare or beauty routine, brides and grooms can't help but prioritise their appearance weeks in advance before their wedding and we don't blame them as a wedding is perhaps the most important day in the life of a bride or a groom. This day must be special, with both bride and groom glowing from within—not only due to love but reflecting health as well.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sahiba Bhardwaj, Nutritionist and Nutrition Educator, asserted that what your body consumes, your face reflects. Diet is not a quick fix but something you must focus on for at least 12 weeks before your wedding hence, she listed a few tips to incorporate in your pre-wedding diet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Hydrate: Of course, hydration makes the list.

2. Prioritise nutrients in your diet: Nutrition is most important for looking beautiful. Make sure you get your diet reviewed by a good practitioner a few weeks before the wedding.

3. Increase fiber in your diet: Including insoluble fiber such as oats bran or wheat bran and soluble fibers like salads and green leafy vegetables helps your digestive system function properly.

4. Up your Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a very important fat-soluble compound, and works as an antioxidant. You can easily include Vitamin E in your diet by adding nuts such as almonds, peanuts, and hazelnuts.

5. No crash diets: Many people resort to crash dieting before their wedding under the erroneous belief that it can help them lose weight faster. A crash diet only puts a lot of stress on both the metabolism rate and immunity. It is also common for people to avoid salt, therefore, causing dehydration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given that it is very important to be in shape to look stunning on your wedding day, Dr Ashish Rani, Assistant Manager (HOD) at Aakash Healthcare in Delhi's Dwarka, too added to the list of tips that you can try. These include:

1. Exercise alone would not do the job, so you should carefully choose your diet.

2. Vitamin C and E are very important for healthy skin so include plenty of all seasonal fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants

3. Try to eat fresh food as it is full of nutrients. Consume all red, and orange colour fruits and vegetables to increase the B-carotene in your diet which is act as a natural sunblock and protects your skin from sun damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Eating leafy greens will fill you up with healthy fibers, vitamins, and minerals.

5. People often forget to include Omega-3 in their diet, which is crucial for the human brain and body. Nuts and seeds like walnut and flax seeds are rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc also. If you non a vegetarian try to add fatty fish to your diet that helps to improve skin moisture.

6. Soy and its products contain Isoflavones which have been shown to improve wrinkles, collagen skin elasticity, and dryness also.

7. Stay hydrated as it will give you that natural-looking glowing skin on your D-day. To maintain your hydration you can have green tea, infuse your water with lemon, jasmine flowers, fennel seed, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. As you look forward to your wedding day, there are certain don’t as well. Try not to indulge in processed and packaging foods like burgers and chips and avoid alcohol at least a month before your wedding.