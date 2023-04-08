Aging is a natural process that brings about changes in various aspects of our lives, including our dietary needs. As we age, it becomes increasingly important to maintain a healthy diet in order to promote overall well-being and prevent age-related health problems. In this context, it is essential for seniors to understand the importance of dietary habits and make necessary changes to their food intake. Older adults are at greater risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, and health conditions related to changes in muscle and bone mass. The good news is that you can alleviate some of these risks by eating nutrient-dense foods and maintaining an active lifestyle. (Also read: Expert on benefits of palliative care for the elderly ) Healthy aging: 5 easy ways for seniors to maintain healthy dietary habits(Unsplash)

Tips to maintain a healthy dietary lifestyle:

Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta ElderCare, shared with HT Lifestyle, five easy steps that you can inculcate in your daily life to maintain a healthy dietary lifestyle.

1. Eat calcium-rich food: Include low-fat dairy products like toned milk and leafy vegetables which are rich sources of calcium.

2. Add good fats to your diet: Reduce saturated fats which are found in oily food, high-fat dairy, and meats. Instead, consume foods with unsaturated fats like avocado, fish, and vegetable oils.

3. Consume fibrous food: High-fibre foods that are rich in nutrition can prevent constipation and supply vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that your body requires. Raw fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are rich sources of fibre in your diet.

4. Lean proteins are a must: High protein low-fat foods can be good for muscle building and possible weight loss. Choose a variety of plant and animal sources, such as white-fleshed fish, egg whites, and beans, for the best results and balanced nutrition.

5. Water and healthier drinks: Drinking water can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones. Low-fat or fat-free milk; unsweetened, fortified milk alternatives; or 100% fruit or vegetable juice contains important nutrients such as calcium, potassium, or vitamin D. These drinks should be enjoyed within recommended calorie limits.

As an elderly person, be sure to talk to your doctor about how to eat right for your best health. Your doctor may make other recommendations based on your unique medical history and overall personal health profile.