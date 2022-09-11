Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's how to take care of malaria patients

Here's how to take care of malaria patients

Updated on Sep 11, 2022 02:30 PM IST

Are you or your loved one suffering from malaria? Here are some of the guidelines that are helpful for malaria patients

Here's how to take care of malaria patients
Here's how to take care of malaria patients (Yaroslav Shuraev)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Malaria cases are on the rise in monsoon and it spreads by the bite of a female Anopheles Mosquito, which can be life-threatening in serious cases if there is evidence of high parasitic index and not treated at the right time. The classical symptoms of malaria are fever, sweating, chills, headache and fatigue.

Sometimes you can have nausea and vomiting if there is involvement of the liver and one will have to consult the doctor and follow the treatment plan. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikrant Shah, Consulting Physician, Intensivist and Infectious Disease Specialist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Chembur revealed some of the guidelines that are helpful for malaria patients:

• Timely diagnosis - It is essential to get a proper diagnosis to know if one is suffering from malaria. If one is having a high fever with chills ,headache ,fatigue, and tiredness then consult the doctor on an immediate basis. Do not take any medication unless it is confirmed that you have malaria. Hence, avoid self-medication. Moreover, you should not skip the medication and complete the course as suggested by the doctor. Take the appropriate dosage at the time told by the doctor.

• Eat a well-balanced diet - Malaria patients should pay attention to what they eat. Try to opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, lentils, nuts, and seeds. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. Do not eat any bakery items or Chinese food. Say NO to sugary drinks, preserved juices, colas, and sodas. Try to have more liquids. You need to go for soups, green tea, ginger, and peppermint tea. Cut down on smoking and alcohol. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. Did you know? Providing the body with all the essential nutrients will help to fight malaria in a better way and the medication will also work properly. Try to eat hydrating foods such as cucumber and watermelon and you will feel better.

• Prevent mosquito bites - Use a mosquito net at home. Even mosquito repellents can help. Also, try to wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid mosquito bites. Avoid water accumulation near the house as stagnated water is the breeding ground for mosquitoes. Fogging should be done from time to time.

One should take note of the symptoms, seek timely diagnosis and treatment and then follow the instructions to tackle malaria without any serious complications. You will need to follow appropriate steps to get back on track after malaria.

