If you are an avid gym-goer, you are probably familiar with the feeling of hitting a fitness plateau where you have been working out consistently for months but while you are still getting a good workout in, you are not seeing the same results you were a few months ago. It is frustrating and demotivating but it is also a sign that it is time to switch things up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yasmin Karachiwala, Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, suggested some tips to help you break through your fitness plateau and get back on track towards achieving your fitness goals:

1. Change up your workout routine

If you've been doing the same exercises and workouts for a while, your body may have adapted to them, which can slow your progress. One way to break through your plateau is to change up your routine. Try adding new exercises, increasing weights, or changing the order or duration of your workouts. You can also try switching up the type of workout you're doing. For example, if you've been doing a lot of weightlifting, try adding in some cardio or a yoga class. The key is to challenge your body in new ways to stimulate muscle growth and improve overall fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Increase your intensity

If you've been exercising at the same intensity for a while, you may need to push yourself harder to see progress. One way to do this is by adding high-intensity intervals to your workouts. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest. These types of workouts are great for boosting cardiovascular health, burning fat, and increasing muscle mass. Another way to increase intensity is to lift heavier weights. If you've been using the same weights for a while, try adding a few pounds and see how your body responds.

3. Improve your nutrition

Nutrition is a key factor in achieving fitness goals. Make sure you're fueling your body with nutrient-dense foods and getting enough protein to support your workouts. If you're not already tracking your macros, now might be a good time to start. Macros, or macronutrients, refer to the three major food groups: carbohydrates, protein, and fat. By tracking your macros, you can ensure that you're getting the right amount of each to support your fitness goals. I would recommend you to eat a handful of 23 almonds daily to up your nutrition. Almonds are rich in protein, fibre, vitamin E, calcium, copper, magnesium and riboflavin. They are also a source of iron, potassium, zinc and the B vitamins, niacin, thiamine and folate. A 30-gram serving or 23 almonds have 13g of healthy unsaturated fats and 1g of saturated fat. In fact, almonds are a deliciously indispensable part of plant-based diets – or any diet, for that matter. You can also try adding in more whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables and lean proteins and cutting back on processed foods and sugar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Get enough rest and recovery

Overtraining can also hinder your progress. Make sure you're giving your body enough downtime to rest and recover between workouts. This means getting enough sleep, taking rest days, and stretching and foam rolling to help prevent injury. You can also try incorporating active recovery into your routine, such as going for a walk or doing some light Yoga.

5. Set new goals

Having a clear goal to work towards can help you stay motivated and focused. If you've hit a fitness plateau, it might be a good time to set a new goal. This could be anything from running a 5k to lifting a certain weight. By setting a goal, you can work towards something tangible and measurable, which can help keep you motivated and focused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Consider working with a personal trainer

If you're still struggling to break through your fitness plateau, it might be time to enlist the help of a professional. A personal trainer can help you assess your current fitness level and develop a personalized plan to help you break through your plateau. They can also provide motivation and accountability, as well as tips and tricks for optimizing your workouts.

Yasmin Karachiwala advised, “Breaking through a fitness plateau takes time and effort. It's important to stay patient and committed to your goals, and to remember that progress isn't always linear but I am sure that by following these simple steps you will see progress over time.”