Open-heart surgery? Cardiologist explains how, in new ways, technology is improving your heart health

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and that has not changed. What has changed dramatically is how cardiologists find and treat it. Doctors don't just find heart problems. They also assess risk, plan treatment, and track recovery. Today, many teams are seeking precision to select the right patients and achieve good results with less stress on the body. For most of medicine's history, the only way to study the heart closely was to open the chest. Imaging has changed that. Repairing heart tissue destroyed by a heart attack or medical condition with regenerative cells or tissues usually requires invasive open-heart surgery. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"Together they show anatomy in far greater detail and can reveal disease before any procedure begins” Cardiologist Dr Joy Shome at BM Birla Heart Hospital tells Health Shots. Valve disease guidelines reflect this, treating multimodality imaging as essential for assessing severity, planning treatment, and following patients afterwards.

What is a normal aortic valve size? Take aortic valve disease, for example. Cardiac CT can show more about the aortic valve itself. It can also clarify nearby structures and help with planning the access path for devices. It can measure the key dimensions needed to pick a transcatheter valve that fits. This way, clinicians can spot potential anatomical issues early. Clinicians no longer need to run every patient through the same routine. With better data, clinicians can take a much more tailored approach for the person in the exam room, from which tests to order to which treatment fits best.

How long does it take to recover from a minimally invasive heart valve replacement? People can now access more treatment options because minimally invasive methods have become more common. In the past, some patients might have needed full open-heart surgery. Transcatheter aortic valve implantation, or replacement, is one clear example.

What valve prevents a backflow of blood into the left atrium? With this method, surgeons usually don't have to open the chest to replace a damaged valve. In certain patients, a new valve can be guided through a catheter. Often, the team enters through a groin blood vessel. For the right person, this can mean less tissue damage. It may also help some patients start moving sooner and recover faster. Even so, the wider use of minimally invasive care does not mean standard surgery has lost its value.

What is the average life expectancy after having a heart valve replaced? The best plan still depends on many details. These include a patient’s age, expected lifespan, body anatomy, other health problems, surgical risk, and how long the new valve is likely to last. A Heart Team usually makes the choice. Newer European guidance also supports this patient-focused approach and the need for Heart Team review, especially when valve disease is complex.

Follow-up care has changed as tools have After a valve repair or replacement, echocardiography remains the main test for assessing prosthetic valve function. When something looks off, such as unexpected readings, new symptoms, or concern about a complication, cardiac computed tomography can provide details echo cannot.