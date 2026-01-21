Hrithik Roshan gets honest about 'obsession with biceps', shares shirtless pics to show his ripped body over the years

Despite his decades of personal growth, the actor admitted he still struggled with a 'hardwired' fascination with muscle aesthetics. Hrithik wrote in his caption, “2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with 'Bollywood biceps ' just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me.”

Even at 52, Hrithik Roshan remains the gold standard for fitness in Indian cinema. The actor, who celebrated his birthday on January 10, took to Instagram on January 21 to share a series of shirtless photos documenting his physique from 1984 to the present day. While the photos showcase his impressive level of dedication, Hrithik’s caption offered a surprisingly vulnerable look into his psyche. Also read | Reddit thinks Hrithik Roshan’s biceps 'just keep getting bigger': Want muscular, celeb-inspired body? Here's what to do

How to build impressive biceps Achieving a physique like Hrithik's isn't just about ‘curling till you drop’. In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, fitness coaches Ashish Gupta and Akshay Verma highlighted that arm growth is a byproduct of overall body strength and disciplined recovery. To see real growth, they suggested shifting your focus from 'shaping' to 'building':

⦿ Caloric surplus: To increase muscle mass, you must consume more calories than you burn. Aim for four high-protein meals a day.

⦿ The 7pm rule: While protein is essential, experts recommend tapering off carbohydrates after 7pm to maintain leanness.

⦿ Compound movements: Surprisingly, the secret to bigger arms isn't just bicep curls. Heavyweight squats, deadlifts, and bench presses trigger systemic muscle growth that directly impacts arm size.

They also shared that one of the most common mistakes was overtraining. Unlike the legs or back, they shared that the arms are smaller muscle groups that fatigue quickly; therefore, limit dedicated arm training to once a week. Rest was important too as muscle grows during sleep and rest periods, not while you are lifting, they said.

More tips for strong arms If you are looking to emulate the 'Bollywood bicep', Ashish and Akshay suggested that you integrate these five focus areas into your routine:

⦿ Use barbell row because you are pulling heavier weights than a standard curl, you engage more muscle fibres.

⦿ Triceps make up the bulk of your arm's volume, so focus on bench press and overhead press to build the horseshoe shape that creates real size.

⦿ Don't ignore the lower arm; deadlifts are the premier exercise for increasing forearm girth and grip strength.

⦿ Increasing your shoulder size creates a better frame, making the bicep peak appear more prominent.

⦿ Chin-ups and dips are essential; and pulling and pushing your own body weight is a functional way to skyrocket arm strength.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.