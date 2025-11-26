IIT-trained food technologist shares why plant-based diets can increase longevity and enhance quality of life

In the pursuit of longevity, what you eat plays a far more powerful role than many realise. While adding years to your life is important, the real goal is ensuring those years are healthy, active, and fulfilling - and nutrition sits at the heart of that balance. Increasingly, research shows that a plant-forward diet can support not just a longer life, but a better-quality one, helping reduce disease risk, boost metabolic health, and enhance overall wellbeing. Plant-based diets can enhance the quality of life.(Pexel)

Dr Navneet Deora, Chief Food Technology Officer at Blue Tribe Foods and a PhD holder in food technology from IIT Kharagpur, told HT Lifestyle that living a healthy life is central to longevity - emphasising that it is not just about adding years, but ensuring a high quality of life within those years. He points out, “Of all the lifestyle factors that promote long-term health, nutrition is one of the strongest and most accessible. Within nutrition, a diet that emphasises plant foods is one of the most effective ways to increase healthy life expectancy.”

No saturated fat and cholesterol

According to Dr Deora, “Many staple whole foods associated with a plant-based diet, such as legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables and soy, are an excellent source of high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals and fibre, and provide a balance of all the nutrients needed to maintain optimal health. The majority of these foods contain little to no saturated fat and no dietary cholesterol.”

He highlights that, when consumed in moderation, both saturated fats and dietary cholesterol have been linked to improved cardiovascular health - the problems arise only when consumption becomes excessive. The food technology expert adds, “By focusing on whole, unprocessed plant foods, we can help support cardiovascular function, improve cholesterol levels and decrease the risk of atherosclerosis, which is a major contributor to premature death across the globe.”

Phytonutrients and antioxidants

Dr Deora notes that plant-based foods are rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants that are highly beneficial for your health. He explains, “These substances can reduce oxidative stress or an overabundance of free radicals at the cellular level that contributes to accelerated aging. These substances also help to control inflammation, which has been shown to be at the core of the majority of chronic disease, including Type 2 Diabetes, obesity, and some cancers.”

Fibres

The food technologist emphasises that eating a variety of colourful plant foods every day provides access to protective molecules that assist in metabolic health, providing energy and long-term immune resilience, and the fibre in them has an important role in extending life.

He explains, “Fibre is found in plant-based foods and aids in healthy digestion, keeping blood sugar stable, and increasing your feelings of fullness. However, fibre also feeds the gut microbiome, which is a community of beneficial bacteria that impacts immunity, mental wellness, metabolism, and inflammation. As more research becomes available, it's becoming increasingly clear that having a well-fed, diverse gut microbiome is highly correlated to having a longer, healthier life.”

Plant-based foods are packed with antioxidants, phytonutrients and fibres which can add years to your life.

Plant-based diet linked to longevity

Dr Deora explains, “Eating a plant-based diet provides increasingly clear benefits when viewed through the lens of ‘blue zones’, which describes clusters of geographical areas where people live longer lives than average. The members of these populations are very different from each other due to geography and culture; however, one thing that unites these populations is the primary use of plant-based foods as the basis for their diets and the use of minimally processed foods in their meals.”

How to switch to plant-based diet?

The food technologist identifies beans, whole grains, and green and seasonal vegetables as the foundation of plant-based meals, with animal products making up only a small portion. He recommends shifting your lifestyle by gradually incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet, even if you begin with just a small amount.

Dr Deora concludes, “When we consider the long-term benefits of living longer, it isn't enough to simply add more years to our lives; we must also add more healthy years to our lives. A plant-based diet can be one of the best tools available to us for this purpose. When we choose plant-based foods that nourish our cells, reduce the risk of chronic disease, and help maintain metabolic and gut health, we are setting the stage for energy, recovery, and lasting health. Choosing a plant-based diet means making food choices that impact your health and life for the long haul.”

