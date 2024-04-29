In the grand tapestry of life, women often find themselves weaving through various roles and responsibilities, neglecting a crucial thread - their own health - but the journey of womanhood is fraught with challenges and among them, the silent struggle with chronic pain often remains veiled in shadows. It is time to illuminate this path and empower many women across different walks of life, to reclaim control over their health, which should start from an early age. Innovations in women's health: Breaking chains of pain with Transdermal Patches (File Photo)

Balancing the demands of her career, family and personal aspirations amidst her bustling life, women often brush aside the twinges of pain that linger in their joints or the dull ache that often hinders them from performing their best at the workplace. Many women pushes through and attribute these discomforts to fatigue or stress, unaware of the silent turmoil brewing within their body.

The truth is, women's health is a delicate ecosystem, susceptible to various ailments that can manifest as chronic pain if left unchecked. From menstrual cramps to migraines, endometriosis to fibromyalgia, the spectrum of pain that women endure is vast and multifaceted yet, society often trivialises or overlooks these experiences, brushing them off as common or insignificant.

What happens when pain becomes a constant companion, gnawing away at the very fabric of one's existence? For many women, it is a silent battle fought behind closed doors, where the weight of pain seeps into every aspect of life – social, personal and professional.

Relationships strain under its burden, careers falter and dreams dim in its shadow. Having witnessed, firsthand, the toll that chronic pain takes on women, Dr Nikita Varun Agarwal, Associate Consultant – Pain Medicine at ApolloMedics Super Speciality Hospitals, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “We often see women who have been enduring pain for years, dismissing it as a minor inconvenience but what they don't realise is that untreated pain can evolve into a debilitating condition, robbing them of their vitality and joy.”

The journey towards breaking the chains of pain starts with awareness and advocacy hence, women must prioritise their health by paying attention to their bodies and seeking help early, before symptoms worsen. Unfortunately, diagnosis and treatment are often delayed due to societal norms or personal neglect.

Enter the realm of new-age solutions, where innovation meets empowerment. Transdermal patches emerge as a beacon of hope, offering targeted relief without the burden of pills or injections.

Shedding light on their efficacy, Dr Nikita Varun Agarwal said, “Transdermal patches provide a discreet, convenient way to deliver medication directly to the source of pain. They offer a personalised approach to pain management, tailored to fit the unique needs of each person living with mild to moderate pain.”

Malavika Kaura Saxena, Chief Marketing Officer at Rusan Pharma, emphasised the role of technology in transforming women's healthcare that is dedicated to empowering women to seize control of their health journey where through relentless innovation and pioneering research, exemplified by new age delivery systems, transdermal patches aim to offer safe and effective solutions to elevate the quality of life and and restore dignity to those battling chronic pain. However, beyond pharmaceutical advances lies a deeper truth – the power of resilience and community.

Women must stand together, lifting each other and breaking the silence surrounding pain where support networks, both online and offline, offer solace and solidarity, reminding women that they are not alone in their journey. As the dawn breaks on a new era of women's health, let us embark on this transformative journey together.

Let us shatter the chains of pain that bind us, reclaiming our bodies, our lives and our futures. For in our collective strength lies the power to heal, thrive and inspire generations to come. It's time to rise, to reclaim and to empower!