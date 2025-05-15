Is drinking aam panna in summer actually good for you? Dietician shares top 3 juices to stay hydrated and refreshed

Dietitian Shweta J Panchal took to Instagram on May 14 to share a list of three summer juices that are perfect for beating the heat. According to her, aam panna, a refreshing drink made from raw mangoes, helps replenish fluids and electrolytes lost due to sweating and is rich in vitamin C – making it perfect for summer. Also read | Summer can cause dry mouth and tooth decay: Dentist shares dental care tips to follow Aam Panna is excellent for your digestive health in summers, according to a dietician. (Freepik)

Shweta added that bael fruit, also known as wood apple, is a powerhouse of nutrients, and its juice helps with digestion, and provides relief from heat-related issues. Falsa, or Indian blackberry, is packed with antioxidants, and its juice also helps cool the body, she said.

In the video, Shweta said, “I know I stop you from consuming fruit juices, but here are three juices that you can actually consume in summer.” She went on to list them:

Bael juice

“It is Ayurveda's favourite drink for your gut health, is excellent for digestion and at the same time, it helps prevent heat stroke,” Shweta said.

Aam Panna

She added: “Again nature's own coolant. It is excellent for your digestive health. Add some black salt and cumin powder to it; it is an excellent source of vitamin C also.”

Falsa juice

She concluded, “It is an excellent source of antioxidants. Make sure you do not over-filter the juice.”

Shweta wrote in her caption, “Before you consume any of these juices, keep this in mind…” According to her:

⦿ Do not add any sugar or sweetener to your bael juice.

⦿ Adding any sugar (jaggery or coconut, too) to aam panna will reverse its effects, and it’ll dehydrate your body.

⦿ Do not overfilter your falsa juice, and retain its fibre. And obviously, don’t add any sweetener to this as well.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.