Is drinking boiled water enough to prevent waterborne illnesses? Doctor busts 4 myths

In urban areas, waterborne infections are very commonly misunderstood. This can further delay diagnosis and proper treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. AP Singh, internal medicine, Yashoda Medicity, Indirapuram busted common myths associated with waterborne illnesses and shared the facts.

Myth 1: Drinking RO (Reverse Osmosis) water is enough to prevent waterborne diseases

Fact: While RO water helps filter out many contaminants, it is not a standalone solution. Proper sanitation, hand hygiene, and handwashing are equally important in preventing the spread of diseases like typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis A and E.

Myth 2: Viruses spread only through contaminated drinking water

Fact: Many waterborne viruses are not limited to just drinking water. These viruses can also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, swimming in infected water bodies, or through droplet transmission in unsanitary settings.

Myth 3: Waterborne diseases only affect the poor

Fact: These diseases do not discriminate based on economic background. Anyone, regardless of income or location, can fall victim if exposed to unsafe water or poor hygiene. Even urban households with filtered water can be at risk if hygiene practices are ignored.

Myth 4: Boiling water is always effective in preventing waterborne illnesses

Fact: Boiling kills most pathogens like bacteria and viruses, but it doesn’t remove chemical contaminants. Heavy metals, pesticides, and nitrates, often found in urban water sources, remain even after boiling. Additional filtration is required for complete safety.

"Waterborne illnesses require a multi-layered prevention approach. Relying solely on filtered or boiled water is not enough. Proper hand hygiene, avoiding contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, maintaining clean water storage, and awareness are all essential to protect yourself and your family. Dispelling these myths helps in adopting comprehensive safety practices because when it comes to waterborne diseases, awareness and prevention go hand in hand," Dr. AP Singh added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.