Is that lump in your belly dangerous? Doctor reveals 3 kinds of hernias and when to rush to the hospital
Think it’s just a bulge? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Watch out for these hernia symptoms that scream ‘emergency’.
Feel a bulge in your belly? You might be one wrong move from the operating room as it could be hernia and this common ‘inconvenience’ can become a medical crisis overnight.
[Also read: Surge in inguinal hernias among gym-goers: Beware of this hidden risk increasing among men aged 25-35]
Hernia surgery is among the most crucial operations for correcting hernial abnormalities. It means returning an organ or tissue to its previous location where it pushed through a weak area in the muscle or connective tissue.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker (Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center in Mumbai and Saifee, Apollo and Namaha Hospitals in Mumbai), shared, “The repair is usually strengthened with mesh implantation to provide the required strength. Recent developments in surgical procedures have caused modern hernia repairs to adapt to ensure better patient outcomes, faster recovery times and less problems.”
Types of hernia
According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, hernias are classified into several kinds depending on their severity and impact.
- The intestines push through the peritoneum without being trapped in Simple Hernia.
- Incarcerated Hernia: The intestines push through a weak point and become trapped, thereby requiring urgent medical intervention.
- A major condition called strangulated hernia occurs when the trapped tissue stops getting blood flow, which could cause intestinal gangrene. A medical crisis calls for immediate surgery.
When is surgery recommended?
Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker answered, “A hernia cannot be treated medically and warrants surgical treatment. Patients could experience persistent symptoms that affect or restrict daily functioning. Most hernias have to be surgically corrected to prevent problems. Early surgery is advised when the hernia is growing larger or causing discomfort and pain.”
She explained, “Incarceration can cause tissue to become caught in the abdominal wall or strangulation to occur, both of which may call for emergency surgery. Strangulation increases the risk of bowel gangrene when it cuts off blood flow.”
Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker asserted, “Seeking prompt medical attention is essential to avoid complications if you suffer from hernia symptoms. The best surgical strategy for your condition can be determined with the assistance of an expert, guaranteeing a quicker and more seamless recovery.”
[Also read: Hernia: Lifestyle changes that reduce Hernia risk]
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.