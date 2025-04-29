Is that lump in your belly dangerous? Doctor reveals 3 kinds of hernias and when to rush to the hospital

Feel a bulge in your belly? You might be one wrong move from the operating room as it could be hernia and this common ‘inconvenience’ can become a medical crisis overnight. Trapped intestines? Here's how a simple hernia turns dangerous and could be deadly within hours.(Photo by ipopba on Getty Images)

Hernia surgery is among the most crucial operations for correcting hernial abnormalities. It means returning an organ or tissue to its previous location where it pushed through a weak area in the muscle or connective tissue.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker (Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center in Mumbai and Saifee, Apollo and Namaha Hospitals in Mumbai), shared, “The repair is usually strengthened with mesh implantation to provide the required strength. Recent developments in surgical procedures have caused modern hernia repairs to adapt to ensure better patient outcomes, faster recovery times and less problems.”

Hernia: A bulge or protrusion around the belly button may be a sign of a hernia, which occurs when part of the intestine or other tissue pushes through a weak spot in the abdominal wall. Hernias can cause discomfort, pain, and other complications. (Unsplash)

Types of hernia

According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, hernias are classified into several kinds depending on their severity and impact.

The intestines push through the peritoneum without being trapped in Simple Hernia.

Incarcerated Hernia: The intestines push through a weak point and become trapped, thereby requiring urgent medical intervention.

A major condition called strangulated hernia occurs when the trapped tissue stops getting blood flow, which could cause intestinal gangrene. A medical crisis calls for immediate surgery.

When is surgery recommended?

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker answered, “A hernia cannot be treated medically and warrants surgical treatment. Patients could experience persistent symptoms that affect or restrict daily functioning. Most hernias have to be surgically corrected to prevent problems. Early surgery is advised when the hernia is growing larger or causing discomfort and pain.”

She explained, “Incarceration can cause tissue to become caught in the abdominal wall or strangulation to occur, both of which may call for emergency surgery. Strangulation increases the risk of bowel gangrene when it cuts off blood flow.”

Incisional hernias occur after abdominal surgery at the site of the surgical wound when the contents of the abdomen can push through the muscle.(Shutterstock)

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker asserted, “Seeking prompt medical attention is essential to avoid complications if you suffer from hernia symptoms. The best surgical strategy for your condition can be determined with the assistance of an expert, guaranteeing a quicker and more seamless recovery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.