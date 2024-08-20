Engaging in physical exercise, especially strength training like weightlifting can raise the risk of an inguinal hernia, that occurs in the groin area and is frequently seen in men aged 25-35. A 20% surge has been observed by experts in this concerning trend seen in gym goers. Surge in inguinal hernias among gym-goers: Beware of this hidden risk increasing among men aged 25-35 (Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels)

Hidden Gym Danger:

It is imperative to warm up before weight lifting in the gym, don’t lift extremely heavy weights, bend from your knees, not your waist and discontinue when you feel intense pain. An inguinal hernia is a groin hernia, commonly seen when the abdominal tissue tends to push through the lower abdominal wall into your groin causing intense pain and the symptoms of this hernia are pressure or heaviness in the groin area, abdominal pain, and excruciating pain while lifting weights.

Men 25-35 at Risk:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakin Vira, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “The causes of this hernia are doing the standing job for long hours, chronic coughing and sneezing and applying pressure while peeing or pooping, pregnancy, and obesity. However, there is a 20% surge in cases of inguinal hernia is adults aged 25-35. Out of 10, 3-4 are having hernias due to lifting heavy weights in the gym.”

Dr Hemant Patel, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, echoed, “The rising popularity of weight lifting in gyms has led to an uptick in hernia cases among adults. Improper techniques and excessive weights can make one prone to injuries like hernias, particularly inguinal hernias, seen when abdominal contents push through weakened areas. Many gym-goers fail to pay attention to core stability and proper form during lifts. There is around a 15% spike in hernias in adults aged 25-35 due to lifting heavy weights with inappropriate from in the gym. Out of 7- 1-2, patients tend to get detected with hernia due to lifting excessive weight. Remember, weightlifting should be done correctly with the help of a fitness expert. Stay vigilant while doing any strenuous activities in the gym.”

Precaution tips:

Asserting that it is imperative to practice caution while lifting weights in the gym, he advised, “It is essential for gym goers to properly warm up before strength training, and ensure to bend the waist and not your knees while weight lifting. Don’t be in a hurry while weight lifting, use a belt, strengthen your abs, avoid lifting heavy weights, and stop immediately in case of pain. if the pain is extreme then one will need inguinal hernia repair is surgery to push the bulge back into place and strengthen the weakness that occurred in the abdominal wall. Laparoscopic Inguinal Hernia Repair Laparoscopic surgery is also done to provide relief to patients.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.