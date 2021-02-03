Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week

Taking place from February 1 to 7, 2021, the theme of Children’s Mental Health Week this year is “Express Yourself” and partnering with Place2Be, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids and parents to do the same through art. Creating a digital Art Room for the participants, Kate motivated parents and children around the world to take part in this activity and she later displayed their inspiring sketches on her social media handle.

While one painted a colourful visual of their “chaotic head” and “fuzzy feet”, another sketched a “Zen mind” with “fidgety feet” and similar artworks. “Partnering with @_place2be, we asked children from Ribbon Academy in Durham to express their feelings through creative drawing (sic),” the official handle of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared in the caption.

They added, “This week we're encouraging parents and children around the world to create a drawing and at the end of this week, we will share more of your inspiring sketches - please share using #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek and tagging @KensingtonRoyal (sic).”

In a selfie video earlier, Kate had asserted on the importance of children's mental health and also parental wellbeing. The 39-year-old member of The Royal Family spoke directly to the camera about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings be it through photography, art, drama, music or poetry.

Given that it is a hugely challenging time for all, Kate reminded parents that the Covid-19 lockdowns can add more stress to their lives than usual so they should not be shy in finding someone to talk. She stressed that,“It is important for our children that we look after ourselves too.”

Significance:

This fundraising initiative was started in mid-2005 to raise awareness about children's mental health issues. It aims to educate the general public not only about the children with emotional, behavioural or mental health needs but also the needs of their families.

