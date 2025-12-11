Want to add avocado oil to diet? Know how it affects cholesterol levels and inflammation

Avocado oil is known to possess numerous health benefits, and it is also considered to be a versatile element when it comes to cooking. Apart from various health benefits, avocado oil is useful for hair and skincare. Avocado oil, which comes from the actual fruit people eat, is considered to be better suited for high-heat cooking techniques. As per EatingWell avocado oil can support heart health in more ways than one. Avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, known for their heart-health benefits. Experts reveal avocado oil’s impact on cholesterol(Unsplash)

Stats and numbers

Monounsaturated fat accounts for around 70 per cent of the fat in avocado oil. As per the American Heart Association, monounsaturated fats are a better choice than saturated or trans fats.

“Monounsaturated fatty acids can help us lower our cholesterol, and [avocado oil] is also low in the saturated fatty acids, which can be bad for our heart and raise our cholesterol and blood lipid levels,” Benjamin Sizemore, M.D., RD, a registered dietitian specialising in heart health, told EatingWell.

Cardiologist’s take

Keith Ellis, M.D., a cardiologist, described that while most of the saturated fats are from animal products, unsaturated fats are normally made from plants (with fatty fish being an exception), tolf EatingWell. He further added that avocado oil contains polyunsaturated fat, though only a moderate amount. “Avocado oil can reduce the LDL and help to prevent the formation of plaque and calcium in the arteries and help prevent the complications of that,” Ellis said.

Avocado oil is often highlighted for its antioxidant content, which plays an important role in reducing chronic inflammation. Long-term inflammation is linked to several health issues, including heart disease. Since high cholesterol also increases the risk of heart problems, experts believe there may be a connection between inflammation and cholesterol levels as well.

One way to help the body manage inflammation is by eating foods rich in antioxidants, and avocado oil fits well into that category. A 2025 review pointed out that avocado oil contains a wide mix of compounds known for their anti-inflammatory effects. These include oleic acid, phytosterols, chlorophylls, xanthones, xanthines, and carotenoids. Each of these plant-based compounds supports the body’s natural ability to fight oxidative stress.

Because of this nutrient profile, adding avocado oil to everyday meals may offer small but meaningful support for overall heart and cholesterol health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.