Love having pancakes for breakfast? French biochemist shares what happens in your body when you eat carbs for breakfast

If pancakes, toast, or a bowl of granola are your go-to breakfast choices, you might want to rethink your morning routine. While carb-heavy meals can give you a quick burst of energy, the crash that follows often leaves you feeling sluggish and drained. Over time, this pattern can take a toll on your metabolism and overall health. If you love having pancakes for breakfast, you might want to add some proteins to balance the meal.(Unsplash)

Also Read | French biochemist shares 10 simple glucose hacks to control sugar spikes: ‘Have any type of sugar, they’re all same’

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, has revealed what really happens inside your body when you start your day with a carb-only breakfast. In an Instagram video posted on October 27, the glucose expert emphasises the importance of beginning your day with a balanced, protein-centred meal to support stable energy levels and long-term health.

What happens when you eat carbs for breakfast?

Eating only carbohydrates as your first meal, including oats with honey, toast and jam, muesli, granola, and fruit juice can do more harm than good. According to Jessie, it triggers a surge of dopamine in the brain - a feel-good rush that many often mistake for a burst of energy. She explains, “The first thing that happens is that our brain senses a big dopamine rush. Sugar leads to a dopamine increase in our brain. This makes us feel awake for a second. We're like, "Wa, I feel so awake". But actually, it's just pleasure. It's not energy.”

What happens in your body?

Jessie explains that starting your day with sugar can actually drain your energy at a cellular level - the mitochondria, which power your body’s cells, become overworked and exhausted. She stresses, “What's actually going on in your mitochondria, that are in charge of making energy for your body so you can work, do your to-do list, handle your family, whatever you need to do? They get exhausted by having a lot of sugars and starches in the morning. They hate it.”

Eating sweet and starchy foods in the morning gives an illusion of energy, but it can actually lead to chronic fatigue in the long run. Jessie points out, “So, you might think you're getting energy with something sweet and starchy in the morning. Actually, you're harming your mitochondria and creating long-term chronic fatigue. So, don't do that. Switch to a savory breakfast built around protein.”

Protein suggestions

Jessie recommends starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast to sustain energy and stabilise blood sugar levels. She suggests incorporating foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, salmon, lentils, tofu, cottage cheese, leftover meat, or even a scoop of protein powder into your morning meal for lasting nourishment and focus throughout the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.