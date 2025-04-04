Low sperm count? Here’s what’s really causing it and fertility tips for men to fix it
Understanding the causes and treatment options for male infertility can help couples make informed decisions. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the chances of conception.
Treatment options
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vandana Ramanathan, Consultant Reproductive Medicine at Garbhagudi IVF Centre, shared, “The treatment for male infertility depends on its underlying cause.” The fertility expert highlighted that the common treatment approaches include -
- Lifestyle modifications: Avoiding smoking, alcohol, and exposure to harmful chemicals.
- Managing chronic illnesses: Controlling conditions like diabetes and hypertension.
- Medications and antioxidants: Recommended for 2-3 months to improve sperm health.
- Surgical interventions: May be required in cases of severe varicocele (Grade 3).
- Assisted reproductive technologies: If natural conception is not possible, techniques such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilization (IVF) can be considered. During IVF, sperms can be obtained from the ejaculate. Testicular sperm retrieval techniques can be used where needed.
When to seek medical help
Dr Vandana Ramanathan suggested that men should consult a doctor if:
- A couple has been trying to conceive for one year without success.
- The female partner is over 35 years old, in which case medical help is recommended after six months of trying.
- There are noticeable changes in semen consistency, volume or colour.
- There are issues with erectile function, ejaculation, or painful erections.
- The male partner has undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or has a history of chronic illness.
- History of any genital surgery or infection in childhood.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
