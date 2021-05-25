Malaika Arora aces a neat Camatkarasana to improve self confidence with Yoga

We don’t know how she does it but Malaika Arora makes even the most complex of exercises look effortless and this week was no different as she nailed Yoga’s Camatkarasana in a neat manner. Looking too flexible to be real, the Bollywood diva performed the challenging Yoga exercise called which is also called ‘Wild Thing’ or ‘Flip Dog’ by merely balancing her “weight on one arm” and that is all the fitness motivation we need to bid our workout procrastinations “goodbye”.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her weekly routine since the Covid-19 lockdown in the past year, Malaika shared a picture from her Yoga class. Donning a blue and white stripped halter crop top and a pair of black tights, Malaika flaunted a waistline to die for and killer abs.

She shared in the caption, “Namaste Everyone! I hope everyone is doing fine and taking utmost care of their health This week’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is CAMATKARASANA (wild thing pose)” sic. Elaborating on the benefits of the Yoga asana, Malaika revealed, “This pose stretches and opens the chest, shoulders and hips, strengthens the arms as you put your weight on one arm. It is great for energizing the body and the mind, and also improves self-confidence (sic).”

Method:

Start in Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog pose). Lift your left leg and start opening your hip towards the ceiling and bend the left knee.

Continue opening the hip and begin pivoting on the ball of the right foot, move your toes to face the back of the room. Come into position for a backbend.

Bring the left foot to the floor on the outside of your right foot. Raise your right arm and point it towards the front of the room.

Stay in this position for a few seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Precautions:

To perform Camatkarasana, one requires strength and suppleness not only the shoulder and the hip joints but also in the core at the front, back and side core muscles of the spine. Hence, consult a doctor before beginning with this exercise regime.

