Home / Lifestyle / Health / Malaika Arora proves exercising on ground is too mainstream, stretches on flight
health

Malaika Arora proves exercising on ground is too mainstream, stretches on flight

‘Start Toh Karo’: Malaika Arora’s fitness inspiration to ‘stretch while travelling’ is exactly the Monday motivation we were looking for and now we’re already straightening our posture in office chair | Check out the video and benefits of this simple exercise inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Malaika Arora proves exercising on ground is too mainstream, stretches on flight(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

Always the one to encourage fans towards a healthier lifestyle with her regular Yoga challenges, Malaika Arora kept it super easy this time as she pushed fans to atleast begin with and nail the basic stretches. Emphasising on “Start Toh Karo”, Malaika’s fitness inspiration to “stretch while traveling” is exactly the Monday motivation we were looking for and now we’re already straightening our posture in our office chairs.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the Bollywood actor shared a video from inside a flight that she was travelling in. Donning a white jersey with red and blue shoulder stripes teamed with a pair of peach-coloured pants, Malaika pulled back her hair into a clutch and completed her airport look with a pair of spotless white sneakers and the fashion accessory of the year – a face mask.

Sitting on her seat, Malaika was seen bending forward to touch her legs diagonally and giving her neck and shoulders some much-needed stretch while her co-passenger followed her moves. She captioned the video, “Stretch when you wakeup, stretch when you get a 5 mins break from work, stretch while traveling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but #StartTohKaro (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from improving posture and decreasing muscle soreness, stretching can improve the range of motion, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain and help prevent injury. It manages stress and relieves post-exercise aches and pains by reducing muscular tension and enhancing muscular relaxation.

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better.

Topics
