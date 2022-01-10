Malaika Arora shares 3 Yoga asanas to ‘strengthen your core muscles’ | Watch

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and improves one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosts energy and rooting for the same this Monday is Bollywood actor Malaika Arora. With gyms closed and another lockdown in sight, Malaika encourages fans for home workout and suggested 3 Yoga asanas to strengthen the core muscles and that is all the fitness inspiration we need to brush aside workday blues.

Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a video straight from her Yoga studio that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session. “Namaste Everyone This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let's focus on our core muscles-a part of the body that balances everything else, be it inversions, lifting weights or keeping your back straight. Strengthen your core muscles with these 3 asanas (sic),” she shared in the caption.

1. Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose)

Malaika asserted, “Strengthening the core requires focusing on all sides of the core muscles(front, back and sides). Side planks are amazing in engaging your core from all the sides thereby helping you create full body strength and stability (sic).”

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

“This is a beginner level pose that targets the core muscles of the upper body, abdomen and the lower back (sic),” Malaika revealed.

3. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Lastly, Malaika concluded by stresses, “This is hands down a wonder pose to get rid of the unwanted belly fat and strengthen the core muscles (sic).”

Additional benefits of core strengthening:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. The core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It strengthens the diaphragm and reduces the risk of back pain and injury.