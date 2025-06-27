Man shares how he lost 40 kg and built defined abs in 8 months: ‘Walking is literally a fat-loss cheat code’

Transforming your body takes more than just willpower, it requires a clear plan, dedication, and consistency. A man named Rohan Sethi transformed his body in just 8 months, dropping from 114 kg to 74 kg and building defined abs. In his June 25 Instagram post, he shared exactly what he did to achieve this incredible weight loss transformation. (Also read: Woman drops 5 kg in a month with ChatGPT's diet plan: Here’s the exact prompt she used for her weight loss journey ) Check out how Rohan Sethi transformed his body from 114 kg to 74 kg in 8 months. (Instagram/@rohreborn)

Let's take a look at his diet and workout plan:

1. Eating clean isn't enough

Rohan explains that for a long time, he believed eating "healthy" was enough. But despite sticking to foods like oats and grilled chicken, his weight wouldn't budge. "You can eat all the grilled chicken and oats you want, but if you're not in a calorie deficit, you're not losing fat," says Rohan. "I was eating 'healthy'… but eating too much. Once I started tracking my intake, the fat finally came off."

2. Lift weights and stay consistent

According to Rohan, lifting weights five times a week made all the difference. Cardio helped with fat loss, but resistance training helped him build muscle and avoid the "deflated" look. "Muscle is what gives your body shape. Without it, I would've looked soft and deflated," he shares. "I trained 5x a week. Nothing extreme. Just consistent effort."

3. Walk a lot

Rohan didn't have time for multiple intense workouts a day. Instead, he committed to walking more than 10,000 steps daily and it worked. "Didn't have time for two workouts a day. But I did make time for steps, 10k+ every day," he writes. "It burned calories without killing recovery and kept my hunger in check. Walking is literally a fat loss cheat code."

4. Don't wait for motivation, build structure

Rohan points out that he didn't rely on motivation to keep going. Instead, he built systems that made sticking to his goals easier, even on tough days. "Motivation fades. Systems stay," he says. "I planned my food. Trained even when I didn't feel like it. I didn't wait to 'feel ready', I moved anyway."

5. Don't fear the scale

Rather than panicking during weight plateaus, Rohan made small, smart changes, like improving his sleep and adjusting his calories. "Weight stalled? I didn't panic," he notes. "I moved more. Slept better. Adjusted calories. Fat loss isn't linear. You plateau. But you push through. That's where most people quit. I didn't."

6. Track progress, even when it's uncomfortable

Instead of obsessing over the mirror, Rohan relied on progress videos to keep himself motivated and see how far he'd come. "Progress videos > mirror selfies," he says. "Because when you're about to quit, watching week 1 clips reminds you: You are changing. And it's all worth it."

Today, Rohan says he feels stronger, leaner, and more confident than ever. "Face fat gone. Confidence up. Shirt off, no more hiding," he says. "Not magic. Not luck. Just systems, patience, and not giving up when it got tough."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.