Metabolic weight loss coach reveals 5 boring habits that deliver real results

Most days, folks hear that they want to lose weight fast, but no one wants to stick to a particular habit. From going to the gym daily to eating the same kind of food seems like a daunting task. But there are some boring habits that stick around longer than flashy fixes. Real change shows up slowly, not loudly. Sometimes, simple choices beat extreme rules every time. Tiny actions, done again and again, grow stronger with time. Once you quit chasing quick fixes and settle into doing simple things well, progress begins to last. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Govind Lohia, Metabolic Health Coach and Co-Founder, The Good Weight, shared some boring habits that can deliver real results. These boring habits stick around longer than flashy fixes during weight loss journey. (Pexel)

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1. Drink enough water (at the right time) “Most do not realise how deeply water ties into weight control. Your metabolism runs on it, digestion flows because of it, plus it quietly asks: are you hungry or merely thirsty?” said Dr Govind. Many drink liters during meals, but that can dull acid strength and leave the gut feeling swollen. A slow trickle throughout the day often brings calmer results. About 30 minutes before eating, one complete glass usually lands just right.

2. Build your plate around protein and fiber Notice what you can add rather than only removing. Every meal benefits when protein shares space with fiber-rich foods straight from nature. According to Dr Goving, fullness lasts longer thanks to protein, which keeps snacking urges in check. Slower sugar release happens because fiber steps in and slows digestion down. Balance these two, satisfaction sticks around - energy stays steady, cravings fade.