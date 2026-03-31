Metabolic weight loss coach reveals 5 boring habits that deliver real results
Weight loss can be daunting but these so-called boring habits shared by a metabolic weight loss coach can actually help shed kilos.
Most days, folks hear that they want to lose weight fast, but no one wants to stick to a particular habit. From going to the gym daily to eating the same kind of food seems like a daunting task. But there are some boring habits that stick around longer than flashy fixes. Real change shows up slowly, not loudly. Sometimes, simple choices beat extreme rules every time. Tiny actions, done again and again, grow stronger with time. Once you quit chasing quick fixes and settle into doing simple things well, progress begins to last. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Govind Lohia, Metabolic Health Coach and Co-Founder, The Good Weight, shared some boring habits that can deliver real results.
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1. Drink enough water (at the right time)
“Most do not realise how deeply water ties into weight control. Your metabolism runs on it, digestion flows because of it, plus it quietly asks: are you hungry or merely thirsty?” said Dr Govind. Many drink liters during meals, but that can dull acid strength and leave the gut feeling swollen. A slow trickle throughout the day often brings calmer results. About 30 minutes before eating, one complete glass usually lands just right.
2. Build your plate around protein and fiber
Notice what you can add rather than only removing. Every meal benefits when protein shares space with fiber-rich foods straight from nature. According to Dr Goving, fullness lasts longer thanks to protein, which keeps snacking urges in check. Slower sugar release happens because fiber steps in and slows digestion down. Balance these two, satisfaction sticks around - energy stays steady, cravings fade.
3. Eat slowly with proper chewing
Food breaks down first in your mouth, not once it reaches the belly. Around 20 minutes pass before your mind notices you’re satisfied. Eating everything within five minutes means you’ll probably keep going past fullness. Take time to crush each bite with your teeth roughly two dozen times or more . Set the utensil down after swallowing, and just wait a moment. Slowing like this helps match how much ends up on your plate with what your body actually needs.
4. Take a 15-minute walk after meals
According to Dr Govind, most days, skipping long workouts won’t hurt. Still, motion matters. Try walking just 15 minutes after eating - anytime lunch or dinner ends, works fine. That light pace slows down blood sugar surges. Sugar then fuels movement rather than turning into stored weight. Tiny effort today shapes how insulin behaves later. When sidewalks aren’t an option, pacing rooms counts too. So does climbing steps at home.
5. Keep your meal timings consistent
Dr Govind recommends being consistent with meal timings. Morning meal, midday bite, evening plate - holding these near identical times each day adjusts what hums inside you. It smooths hunger so it does not rise like a sudden storm. Imagine finishing eating long before slipping into night clothes. Food arriving too close to lights-out trips rest, pushes gut work late, slows down the quiet repair that should flow when the world goes still.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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