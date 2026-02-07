Mumbai doctor explains if eating every 2-3 hours is actually healthy for you

The portion-control methods, however, may help you inch closer to your weight-loss goals by limiting heavy meals during the day, but they may also come with unintended health side effects, particularly concerning metabolic health. Let's take a closer look at what is detrimental to your health.

Being on a weight loss journey means focusing on portion control as a way to reduce calorie intake while supporting fat loss. Portion control, however, does not follow one path as it can be practised in several ways. One such is increased meal frequency, where you eat smaller portions at regular intervals throughout the day instead of consuming heavy meals. ALSO READ: Dietician reveals which is better for your health and diet; golden or black raisins: ‘If you have PCOS, asthma…’

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports doctor, Dr Manan Vora, who frequently shares insights on health and wellness, noted in an Instagram post dated February 7 that intermittent fasting may not be sustainable in the long run, especially for individuals who struggle with consistency or have demanding daily routines. He emphasised that long-term weight management depends more on balanced nutrition rather than following restrictive eating plans.

Does eating every 2-3 hours work?

The doctor shed light on the common advice that eating at two to three-hour intervals supposedly helps keep blood sugar stable and metabolism active, thereby aiding weight loss. But this widely circulated ‘metabolism hack’ falls short on scientific evidence, as metabolism is not controlled by how many meals one consumes in a day. Instead, it is influenced by factors such as total calorie intake, physical activity, hormones and muscle mass.



“It depends on total calories, activity, hormones and muscle mass. If total calorie intake is the same, how often you eat does not make a big difference to weight loss,” Dr Manan explained. He also revealed why it impacts cravings: “ Constant eating can keep hunger hormones activated and make it harder to feel truly satisfied.”

What is better? With so much conflicting advice, it is easy to feel confused. However, the doctor emphasised that beyond popular diet trends, focusing on balanced meals remains the most reliable approach to long-term health and weight control.



Revealing how a balanced diet helps, he described, “They (balanced diet) help regulate hunger hormones so you stay full for longer. Intermittent fasting isn't magic. It works mainly because it helps some people eat fewer calories. Not because of special timing effects.”

While Dr Manan is not against meal-timing-based diets, he stressed that consistency matters more and is the ‘real winner,’ as a balanced and consistent diet is far more sustainable in the long run.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.