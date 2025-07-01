National Doctor's Day 2025: 5 reasons why doctors struggle with mental health and what you can do to help

National Doctor's Day 2025: In India, July 1 is dedicated as a day of tribute for the healers among us. It's a day observed to honour doctors' relentless service to the community. But beneath the white coat of responsibility lies a human being, often forgotten, but they are also exhausted, emotionally burdened, yet still show up to care, comfort and heal. HT Lifestyle has reached out to experts to understand the mental toll on the doctors, along with what you can do to support them, not just on Doctor’s Day, but every day. National Doctor's Day 2025: Celebrated on July 1, National Doctor's Day in India also honours Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a pioneer in medical field. (Freepik)

Mental toll on doctors

Doctors are often under mental pressure that builds quietly, after long hours of work.(Freepik)

Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist and holistic wellness coach, told HT Lifestyle that while doctors are often seen as ‘unflappable’, cool, collected, and always in control, there's a real vulnerability that often doesn't make it to the surface.

She said, “Doctors are often seen as unflappable professionals, but behind the scenes, they face enormous mental and emotional strain. It’s time we acknowledge the challenges they endure, and reflect on what all of us can do to make healthcare a more humane, collaborative space.”

Dr Aparna shared 5 reasons why doctors' mental health takes a big hit:

1. Anxiety and hypervigilance

The responsibility of life and death decisions weighs heavily, fueling anxiety at times.

Even after hours, doctors often worry: Did I miss something? Could I have done more? This constant vigilance can fuel chronic anxiety.

2. Sleep deprivation

Long shifts, night duties, and emergencies disrupt sleep cycles.

Over time, sleep deprivation impairs judgment, empathy, and personal wellbeing.

3. Emotional exhaustion

Repeated exposure to suffering, grief, and high-stakes situations can drain doctors emotionally.

This leads to a state of deep emotional fatigue and detachment.

4. Moral distress

Doctors often want to do more for patients but are limited by resources, time, or systemic constraints.

Making tough choices like rationing time in emergencies creates significant inner conflict, which can be mentally very distressing.

5. Aggression and impatience from patients

Verbal abuse, hostility, or unrealistic demands add to the stress.

While patients are understandably anxious, aggressive behaviour demoralises doctors and strains the doctor-patient relationship.

All these snowball into burnout, which is a state of complete mental and physical exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. Since doctors are constantly under pressure, their mental energy gradually depletes. Shruti Padhye, Senior Psychologist at Mpower, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust, added to this and explained, "Burnout in high-pressure hospital settings is rarely just about workload; it’s the relentless demand for empathy without adequate emotional recovery. When clinicians are expected to remain composed in the face of ongoing trauma, emotional fatigue isn’t a weakness; it’s a predictable human response.”

How doctors reduce their stress levels?

Doctors may catch up with their family and friends after long hours of shift to relax and take their minds off work. (Freepik)

Doctors embrace certain techniques to reduce their stress to ensure they can stay composed, care for others effectively, and bounce back quickly. Many of them like to include daily self-care routines even in their busy schedule, from exercise to creative hobbies, to energise themselves.

Hobbies

Dr Tanima Baronia, Deputy Director, ICU and consultant anaesthesiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shared how creative outlets help doctors connect with themselves and come back to their duties with more compassion.

She said, "Medicine may be our calling, but like anyone else, doctors need moments to reconnect with themselves. Beyond the hospital walls, many of us turn to the arts , dance, music, and painting, not just as hobbies, but as sanctuaries. For some, classical dance offers a grounding rhythm that brings them back to their core. Others find peace in the quiet brushstrokes of an acrylic painting, helping them declutter mentally. These creative escapes are not distractions, but essential tools that help us recharge, reflect, and return to our patients with renewed clarity, energy, and a deeper sense of compassion.”

Exercises

Even as doctors take care of others’ health, looking after their own wellbeing is also important so that they can stay focused and continue to provide the best care. Dr Seema Dhir, Sr. Consultant- Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, said that fitness is at the very centre of doctors' self-care routine.

She explained, “ Many doctors find time to work out every day, even though they work long hours and are under a lot of stress. They might go for a 30-minute jog at dawn or do yoga to relax between shifts to build endurance. Their work requires them to be clear, strong, and able to bounce back. Exercise is good for your mind as well as your body. It helps doctors deal with the emotional weight of saving lives by making them more focused and less stressed. More importantly, it reinforces what they say every day; it's better to prevent problems than to fix them. When doctors make their own health a priority by moving around, they show that self-care is not just a choice but also a professional duty.”

What can you do to support doctors?

By being empathetic to doctors, you can help contribute in easing their mental load.(Freepik)

How you behave with a health professional can make a big difference, not just to your care experience, but also to their mental wellbeing, reducing their mental load. Small, empathetic and cooperative gestures go a long way.

Dr Aparna Santhanam shared 5 ways your small acts can help doctors:

1. Respect boundaries

Doctors need rest to care for others.

Avoid expecting instant responses at all hours, and understand they, too, need downtime.

2. Don’t push for free advice

Your doctor friend or relative deserves professional respect.

Rather than seeking casual diagnoses at social events or over text, book a consultation for proper care.

3. Be patient and polite

If your doctor is running late, remember emergencies can arise.

Anger or yelling only increases stress for everyone.

4. Be honest about your health

Transparency about symptoms, history, and medications enables better, safer care.

Holding back information only complicates treatment. This also adds mental strain on doctors who instead have to fill in the blanks.

5. Remember their humanity, say thank you

Doctors are people too, with emotions, families, and limits.

So, a simple ‘thank you’ or a moment of empathy can go a long way in recognising their work.

