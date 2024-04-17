National Exercise Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

National Exercise Day 2024: Exercise is an integral part of wellbeing. It helps us to stay fit, keep diseases at bay and stay healthy. Exercises can help us to alleviate symptoms of many chronic diseases. Having a regular workout routine is important. Sometimes, the workout need not be intense – it can be low-impact workouts such as walking or cycling as well. Yoga is also a form of exercise routine which has a holistic approach in healing the mind and the body. Health experts recommend us to have a fixed and regular workout routine to stay healthy. It is also important to maintain a healthy diet and a healthy lifestyle. Every year, National Exercise Day is observed on April 18.(Unsplash)

Every year, National Exercise Day is observed to reinstate the importance of exercise in our daily lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should be aware of.

Every year, National Exercise Day is observed on April 18. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

The history of exercises dates back to ancient Greece where Yoga was one of the first forms of organised physical activity that could provide spiritual and mental clarity. In Northern European Germanic tribes, exercises were used as a means of survival. Later, in 1949, Jerry Morris discovered the link between physical health and exercise when he studied the varying nature of heart attacks in people of different social classes, based on their levels of exercising.

The best way to observe the special day is by initiating a workout routine and carrying it forward without fail. The day urges people to start having a workout routine. It also creates awareness about the importance of exercising to have a healthy and fit body. Workouts can help us to keep our stress levels low and alleviate symptoms of chronic diseases. It also helps us to stay focused and happy.