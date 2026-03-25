Neurologist says this simple body measurement may predict how long you live: 'It is neither BMI nor weight'
A simple body measurement might hold the secret to predicting your lifespan as it reflects muscle mass, and not just weight, says a Hyderabad neurologist.
While most health discussions focus on the numbers on the scale or body mass index (BMI), a neurologist suggested we should be reaching for the measuring tape instead. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, the secret to predicting your lifespan might be hidden in your lower legs. Also read | 94-year-old man's daily routine proves longevity doesn't require 'costly gym membership, supplements, protein powder'
In a detailed breakdown shared on X on March 23, Dr Kumar pivoted the conversation away from traditional weight metrics. "A simple body measurement may predict how long you live. It is neither BMI nor weight; it is your calf circumference," he said.
Why your calves matter
The calf muscle is often viewed through a cosmetic lens, but Dr Kumar argued it is a vital indicator of 'metabolic reserve'. As we age, lean muscle mass naturally diminishes, a process that can lead to significant health risks if left unchecked, he highlighted.
"Why is it so? Because it reflects muscle mass, not just weight. Low calf circumference often signals sarcopenia, and that means lower metabolic reserve, higher frailty, worse outcomes during illness," Dr Kumar explained.
He further clarified that a 'healthy' weight can be deceptive. "You can have a normal weight and BMI… and still be at risk if your muscle mass is low," he warned. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'
The data behind the measurement
The link between calf size and mortality isn't just anecdotal; it is supported by substantial clinical research, Dr Kumar highlighted. He shared the stark correlation between muscle volume and survival rates: "Multiple studies show that smaller calf size is associated with higher mortality risk."
He added, "Another meta-analysis revealed that low calf circumference was associated with more than two-fold higher mortality risk. On the other hand, each 1 cm increase is linked to ~5% lower risk of death."
To help the public assess their own risk, Dr Kumar shared the standard research cut-offs. If measurements fall below these levels, the risk for frailty, falls, and premature death increases significantly:
⦿ Men: <34 cm
⦿ Women: <33 cm
The 'non-negotiable' solution
The neurologist's advice for those concerned about their measurements is straightforward: hit the weights. Strength training is no longer just for athletes or bodybuilders, according to him; it is a fundamental pillar of ageing gracefully.
"Muscle is longevity, and your calf size is a biomarker, not just a cosmetic detail," Dr Kumar said. His final verdict for those looking to extend their years was clear: "Strength training is non-negotiable if you want to live long as well as healthy."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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