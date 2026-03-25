Neurologist says this simple body measurement may predict how long you live: 'It is neither BMI nor weight'

While most health discussions focus on the numbers on the scale or body mass index (BMI), a neurologist suggested we should be reaching for the measuring tape instead. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, the secret to predicting your lifespan might be hidden in your lower legs. Also read | 94-year-old man's daily routine proves longevity doesn't require 'costly gym membership, supplements, protein powder' Strength training is non-negotiable if you want to live long as well as healthy, Dr Kumar said. (Freepik)

In a detailed breakdown shared on X on March 23, Dr Kumar pivoted the conversation away from traditional weight metrics. "A simple body measurement may predict how long you live. It is neither BMI nor weight; it is your calf circumference," he said.

Why your calves matter The calf muscle is often viewed through a cosmetic lens, but Dr Kumar argued it is a vital indicator of 'metabolic reserve'. As we age, lean muscle mass naturally diminishes, a process that can lead to significant health risks if left unchecked, he highlighted.

"Why is it so? Because it reflects muscle mass, not just weight. Low calf circumference often signals sarcopenia, and that means lower metabolic reserve, higher frailty, worse outcomes during illness," Dr Kumar explained.

He further clarified that a 'healthy' weight can be deceptive. "You can have a normal weight and BMI… and still be at risk if your muscle mass is low," he warned. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'