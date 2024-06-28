Peak athletic performance and effective recovery depend heavily on a well-planned nutritional strategy where balancing carbohydrates, proteins and fats is essential to meet energy needs and support muscle repair and growth. Research indicates athletes should aim for 45-65% of their diet from carbohydrates, 10-30% from proteins, and 25-35% from fats. From training to recovery: Expert tips on nutrition for athletes (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria, Founder and Dietitian at The Diet Xperts, shared, “Carbohydrates, especially complex ones from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, are the main energy source for high-intensity activities, providing steady energy and necessary nutrients. Proteins are vital for muscle development, maintenance and repair, with lean sources such as meats, poultry, fish, eggs, legumes and soy being crucial. Healthy fats, which are often misunderstood, are essential for energy production, nutrient absorption and overall health, with sources like avocados, nuts, seeds and fatty fish recommended.”

She added, “Hydration is equally important, with adequate fluids necessary before, during and after workouts to prevent dehydration. Timing of nutrient intake matters too, with balanced meals needed 3 hours before exercise and snacks 1-2 hours prior for energy. Post-exercise, recovery foods consumed within 30 minutes and again 1-2 hours later help restore glycogen, repair muscles, and promote growth. Adequate rest and recovery allow the body to adapt to training demands. Importantly, consulting a sports dietitian can help develop a personalised nutrition plan tailored to an athlete’s specific goals, considering factors such as age, gender, body composition and training regimen.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Shivam Dubey, Health Coach and Fitness Influencer, recommended -