All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast because it is the most important meal of the day that fuels you up and gets you ready for the day so, if you too, like us, believe that there is no sincerer love than the love of food - especially breakfast - we hate to break it to you but health experts suggest we tick four foods off our morning meal. Yes, we love the smell of breakfast in the morning; it smells like victory but not all breakfasts are created equal. Nutritionist lists 4 food items she would never have for breakfast (Photo by Eat This, Not That!)

Think Your Breakfast is Healthy?

Though breakfast sets the tone for energy levels, focus and even mood for the day, some convenient and tasty breakfast choices can be detrimental to both short-term performance and long-term health. It is no secret that a healthy breakfast should provide a balance of nutrients that support sustained energy and satiety but did you know, many common breakfast foods do the exact opposite?

Taking to her social media handle, Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, revealed a list of food items and asserted that they should not be included in breakfast. She shared, “These foods add some unnecessary calories to your meal and can lead to excess sugar spike and also weight gain. Keep breakfast option which is loaded with fats and protein 🥑 🍳this way it won’t spike your blood sugar and also keep you fuller for longer. (sic)”

Avoid These 4 Foods at All Costs

The diet expert quipped, “Here are four foods that I will never consume for my breakfast. First is fruit juices or smoothies because it just lacks fibre and that's going to spike your blood sugar rapidly, first thing in the morning, making you much more hungry throughout the day. Second will be tea or coffees. When you combine that with your meal, it will reduce absorption of important nutrients like iron, zinc and calcium. Hence, making you much more deficit in that.”

She added, “The third will be flavoured yoghurt. This has artificial sugar and added sugar as well that will again make you feel much more hungrier and create a much more calorie load in your breakfast option and the fourth will be cereals. Though they are a quick and easy option, it again lacks protein, fibre and fats - all of which will make you feel much more hungrier and not have a stabilised blood sugar. Therefore, don't consume these four foods for your breakfast.”

Looks like many of our most popular breakfast items are far from ideal as they can cause blood sugar spikes, increased hunger and long-term health issues. Let's opt for a breakfast that promotes sustained energy, satiety and better overall well-being!