Nutritionist shares 7 worst breakfast items you should never start your day with: From poha to instant oats

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can set the tone for your energy levels and overall well-being. However, not all breakfast foods are created equal. While some may seem like convenient or healthy options, they could be doing more harm than good. Not all breakfast foods support health; many are just empty carbs, says nutritionist.(Pixabay)

Nutritionist Het Patel often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Insta family. In his 19 April post, he reveals the worst breakfast for your hormones.

"Your breakfast might feel light and healthy, but it could be messing with your hormones. What's not working and how to fix it," Het wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at his advice.

1. Cereals with milk

Packed with sugar and low in protein, this combo leads to insulin spikes and energy crashes.

Better option: Swap it for homemade granola with nuts/seeds and Greek yoghurt for better blood sugar control.

2. Coffee/tea with biscuits

No real nutrition, just empty carbs that leave you hungry and craving more sugar.

Better option: Have your coffee or tea after a balanced meal, and replace biscuits with a handful of nuts or a boiled egg.

3. Sandwich

Refined bread and processed fillings = blood sugar spikes and inflammation.

Better option: Use whole grain or millet bread, add a protein like eggs or paneer, and load up on fibre-rich veggies.

4. Upma/poha

Though they seem healthy, they're mostly carbs, which can lead to quick hunger pangs.

Better option: Make sure at least 50% of the dish includes veggies. Keep upma/poha to 60% of the portion and pair it with a protein like paneer, sprouts, or curd for better satiety.

5. Fruit juice + toast

Sounds light, right? But it's basically a sugar bomb—no protein, no fibre, zero satiety.

Better option: Eat whole fruits for the fibre and pair with nut butter toast or eggs for added protein.

6. Instant oats (flavoured ones)

Loaded with hidden sugars and very low in fibre or protein. Causes mid-morning sugar crashes and cravings.

Better option: Go for plain rolled oats and add chia seeds, nut butter, and fresh fruit for a more balanced meal.

7. Only fruits for breakfast

Just carbs = quick hunger, mood swings, and no real fuel for your body.

Better option: Pair your fruit with protein like Greek yoghurt, boiled eggs, or cottage cheese for sustained energy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.