Orthopedic surgeon shares 10 things he avoids after years of working with bones: ‘Protecting joints is a long game’

Your joints allow ease of movement in many ways, while some open and close like a hinge (such as knees and elbows), whereas others allow for more complicated movement — a shoulder or hip joint, and more. Here are 10 habits most orthopaedic surgeons outgrow—because protecting your joints is a long game. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Nutritionist decodes Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘crazy weight loss’ and anti-inflammatory diet: Should you try it?

However, as we age, even the healthiest individuals will experience changes in joint mobility due to alterations in the connective tissues. Therefore, it is essential to adopt practices and engage in exercises that strengthen them.

10 things you should never do for healthy joints

On December 10, Dr David Abbasi, MD, an orthopaedic sports surgeon, highlighted the 10 things he has stopped doing in an Instagram post, citing his expertise in arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, elbow, and knee.

Dr Abbasi captioned the post, “Ever wonder what orthopaedic surgeons stop doing after years of working with bones, joints, and movement? Here are 10 habits most experts outgrow—because protecting your joints is a long game.”

1. Ignore knee pain

“Surgeons know pain is information. When something hurts consistently, it’s usually your body asking for attention—not something to brush off,” Dr Abbasi stressed.

2. Skip warm-ups

Years of seeing preventable injuries make it clear: cold joints and tight muscles are a recipe for trouble, the orthopaedic surgeon highlighted.

3. Forget mobility

According to him, flexibility and controlled movement matter just as much as strength. “Stiffness today can become joint stress tomorrow,” he added.

4. Delay treatment

“Small problems often turn into bigger ones when left alone. Early assessment can save months of discomfort later,” Dr Abbasi highlighted.

5. Rely on quick fixes

Temporary relief is great, but according to the orthopaedic surgeon, long-term solutions usually involve strength, stability, and habits—not shortcuts.

6. Ignore posture

“Alignment affects how forces move through your joints. Even small imbalances can add up over time,” he explained.

7. Overlook muscle strength

Dr Abbasi suggests, “Strong muscles support and protect joints. Weakness in key areas often shows up as knee, hip, or back pain.”

8. Dismiss small injuries

A tiny twist or strain can change how you move. Catching issues early keeps them from snowballing, he noted.

9. Neglect daily habits

“How you sit, walk, lift, train, and rest all influence joint health far more than people realise,” the orthopaedic surgeon highlighted.

10. Treat symptoms, not causes

Lastly, he noted that pain is the result — surgeons focus on the mechanics behind it, not just the discomfort itself.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.