Ovarian rejuvenation, particularly through Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, is an emerging approach in reproductive medicine and although still in its experimental stage, this treatment offers potential for women struggling with decreased ovarian reserve (DOR) or age-related deterioration in egg quality. However, much more research is needed to determine its effectiveness and as more women choose to delay pregnancy, the possibility of restoring ovarian function through rejuvenation becomes increasingly significant. Ovarian rejuvenation for delayed pregnancy: Can PRP therapy bring new hope for women struggling with infertility? (Photo by India IVF Clinic)

What is Ovarian Rejuvenation?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, explained, “Ovarian rejuvenation aims to enhance and restore ovarian function, especially using PRP. This therapy introduces growth factors that are crucial for tissue regeneration and repair. These factors may improve ovarian blood flow, encourage the development of new follicles, and promote the maturation of healthy eggs.”

Can Ovarian Rejuvenation Improve Egg Reserve?

Dr Sulbha Arora answered, “While PRP treatment is still in its experimental phase, preliminary studies and clinical experiences suggest that it may activate dormant follicles and stimulate the development of new eggs by rejuvenating the ovarian environment. If this treatment proves effective beyond the experimental stage, it could potentially improve a woman's overall ovarian reserve, thereby increasing her chances of becoming pregnant, either naturally or through assisted reproductive technologies (ART).”

Applications and Success Rates

Ovarian rejuvenation has shown potential in several areas of reproductive medicine. Dr Sulbha Arora highlighted, “PRP treatment may benefit women with poor ovarian response in previous ART cycles, decreased ovarian reserve, or early ovarian insufficiency. Clinical research has indicated that PRP therapy can improve outcomes in ART cycles and increase natural conception rates. While success rates vary based on individual circumstances, ovarian rejuvenation may offer a promising option for women facing infertility issues by potentially boosting egg production and improving egg quality.”

A New Hope for Women Facing Fertility Challenges

Dr Sulbha Arora concluded, “Ovarian rejuvenation represents a significant advancement in reproductive medicine. While it may not be a solution for every infertility issue, it offers hope to women looking to extend their window of opportunity for conception and achieve their dream of motherhood. Continued research and studies are essential to confirm the effectiveness of this treatment.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.