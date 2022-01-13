Parth Samthaan has a fitness fix on how to channelise the anger

We all get angry, and we all have a difficult time in knowing how to channelise the anger in the right way so as to not end up harming ourselves for someone else. While it is only natural to have the urge to vent out the pent-up emotions driven by anger, it is also a very unhealthy emotion to keep inside. Hence, it is important to know the right way to vent out the anger and also keep our mind and body healthy in the process.

Parth Samthaan has a fitness fix on how to vent out the anger in the healthiest way – through animal flow workouts. The actor shared a short video of himself on his Instagram stories and gave us a demonstration on how to channelise our anger through high intensity workout routines. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted engrossed in his fitness routine in his gym. The video, fresh from his gym, documents the kind of hard work and dedication that he has for workouts.

In the video, Parth can be seen working out on his arm muscles with the help of dumbbells. Dressed in a printed black tee shirt and a pair of black and white gym trousers, Parth can be seen sitting on a chair and keeping his feet together. Then he can be seen holding two dumbbells and stretching his arms wide apart before bringing them back together. "Channelising my anger," wrote Parth in his video. Take a look at the snippets of his fitness routine here:

Instagram story of Parth Samthaan.(Instagram/@the_parthsamthaan)

Working with dumbbells comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating a number of muscle groups of the body. It also helps in improving growth, force and flexibility of the muscles. It also helps in enhancing the stability of muscles and joints of the body.