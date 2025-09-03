Pediatrician shares 5 things parents must know about giving paracetamol to kids: Dosage, composition, and more

Are you unsure about whether paracetamol is the right choice to bring down your child’s fever? Although it is widely regarded as safe for children and is routinely prescribed by doctors, small mistakes in how it’s given can make a big difference to your child’s recovery. Parents often overlook minute details ranging from expired bottles to recommended composition, and these simple oversights can reduce effectiveness and pose risks. Paracetamol is one of the most commonly available over-the-counter drug and is regarded as safe for children.(Pexel)

Dr Sanchi Rastogi, a pediatrician specialising in child development, Neurology and nutrition, has shared crucial guidance for administering fever medication to children, emphasising five key considerations. In an Instagram video posted on June 19, Dr Rastogi carefully explained the nuances of giving paracetamol to children – covering dosage, concentration, composition, and more. Her insights shed light on common mistakes parents make and how to avoid them.

Is paracetamol safe?

According to Dr Ratsogi, paracetamol is the safest medicine that can be used to reduce fever in children. If the body temperature is too high, she suggests combining tepid sponging along with administering the medicine. She also cautioned, “Never use other salicylate like aspirin as in rare cases it may cause liver damage if given during a viral illness.”

Dosage

The dosage of administering paracetamol depends on the child’s weight and varies accordingly. The pediatrician explained, “So, if there are 2 children of 2 years - one child is 8 kg and other is 12 kg. Dosage of both will be different.” She also warns that both underdosing and overdosing can be harmful, making it crucial to follow the exact dosage prescribed by your physician.

Drops vs syrups

The doctor notes that it is important to confirm whether your child has been prescribed drops or syrup, as the concentration differs between the two forms of paracetamol. She says that drops are more concentrated than syrups, explaining, “1 ml of drop has 100 mg of Paracetamol while syrup has 25 or 50 mg.”

Composition

A wide range of paracetamol formulations are commercially available. Dr. Rastogi said, “Don’t use combinations like Paracetamol with mefenamic acid or ibuprofen in children.” Unless, in very rare cases, it is prescribed by your child’s pediatrician, she said.

Can you reuse unsealed bottles?

Dr Rastogi highlighted this as the single most important point, saying, “Do not reuse the bottle that was kept from last time, which was used a few months ago when there was a fever.” Effectiveness and potency of the medicine decreases over time, and it is crucial to use a sealed, unopened bottle or one that has been opened within the past month.

