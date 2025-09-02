Pediatrician reveals how a deficiency of this vitamin led to shocking seizures in a 7-month-old child

Vitamin D deficiency is quite common in children all over the world. Symptoms include fatigue, delayed growth, mood changes and even seizures due to low calcium, in some severe cases. Factors contributing to the deficiency include limited sun exposure, lower dietary intake of vitamin D, increased rates of exclusive breastfeeding, and can lead to bone problems like rickets, muscle weakness, and an increased risk of other health issues. However, the symptoms from this deficiency are preventable and it can be managed with proper sun exposure, a nutritious diet, and vitamin D supplements when needed. Hypocalcemic seizures are a rare complication caused by vitamin D deficiency.(Pexel)

In an Instagram video posted on August 31, pediatrician specialising in Child Development, Neurology and Nutrition, Dr. Sanchi Rastogi shared a rare case of severe vitamin D deficiency in one of her patients that was causing seizures. A seven-month-old baby, otherwise healthy and active, was recently brought to her after experiencing sudden fits while playing, where the baby would roll back their eyes, start shaking and lose consciousness. In her video, Dr. Rastogi uncovers the root cause behind the baby’s alarming seizures and shares how she successfully treated the condition.

What the tests revealed

Dr. Rastogi explains that the seven-month-old baby brought to her appeared to have normal developmental milestones, height, and weight as per his age. When asked about the symptoms, the mother revealed, “sometimes while playing, the child would suddenly roll his eyes upwards, tighten his limbs, shake them vigorously, and then lose consciousness.” The child was not on any supplements and his mother had stopped taking her calcium supplements after delivery.

When the pediatrician conducted blood tests to investigate the symptoms, she was shocked to discover that the child’s vitamin D levels had fallen to a critical four, while the normal levels range from 30 to 60. Additionally, his calcium was also a critical low of 0.3.

She identified the condition as hypocalcemic seizures, which is a secondary to vitamin D deficiency but does not occur very commonly.

Treatment and prevention

Dr. Rastogi treated the child with intravenous calcium and vitamin D supplements. Following the treatment, the alarming symptoms never recurred.

She states that hypocalcemic seizures are a rare condition caused by vitamin D deficiency and are “very much preventable if you give supplements to your child and you also continue your supplements post-delivery.” She recommends breastfeeding mothers to keep taking their calcium and vitamin D supplements even after delivery since, “If breastfeeding mothers are deficient in something like iron, calcium, Vitamin D, there is a likely chance their child will also have that deficiency.” Additionally, Dr. Rastogi also suggests vitamin D supplementation for infants as a simple yet crucial step to avoid such health risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.