Physician explains how to identify flu, dengue, malaria and chikungunya early this monsoon: ‘Most common symptoms are…’

The monsoon brings much-needed relief from the summer heat, but it also creates the perfect environment for seasonal illnesses such as flu, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. This makes it important to strengthen our immunity, practice hygiene, and remain vigilant about early symptoms. As temperatures fluctuate and rains arrive, learn how to detect flu, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya early, while keeping your immunity strong.(Pixabay)

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, consultant internal medicine physician at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shares tips on boosting immunity, preventing seasonal illnesses, and staying healthy during the monsoon.

Why immunity matters

Seasonal changes, especially heavy rains and fluctuating temperatures, can weaken our body's natural defences. Children and the elderly are most vulnerable because their immunity is either still developing or has started to decline with age. That is why extra care, preventive measures, and timely vaccination are essential during this season.

Key preventive measures

To reduce the risk of infection, experts recommend:

Hygiene first: Wash your hands frequently and wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently and wear a mask in crowded places. Eat fresh, safe food: Always consume freshly cooked meals. Avoid seafood, cut fruits, chutneys, and food kept uncovered, as they spoil quickly in humid weather.

Always consume freshly cooked meals. Avoid seafood, cut fruits, chutneys, and food kept uncovered, as they spoil quickly in humid weather. Safe drinking water: Drink boiled, filtered, or packaged water to avoid water-borne infections.

Drink boiled, filtered, or packaged water to avoid water-borne infections. Boost immunity naturally: Get adequate sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and consume citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and amla that help strengthen immunity.

Get adequate sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and consume citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and amla that help strengthen immunity. Prevent mosquito breeding: Do not allow stagnant water to collect around your home, as it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread dengue and malaria.

Symptoms of seasonal flu

The most common symptoms of flu seen in Mumbai this season include:

High fever

Sore throat

Body pain and fatigue

Headache

Chills (sometimes)

Runny nose and cough

The current season has reported cases of Influenza A, Influenza B, and coronavirus, all of which can cause flu-like symptoms.

If fever persists beyond 3-4 days, a CBC test is recommended.(Pixabay)

Difference between flu and other seasonal illnesses

While flu usually presents with fever, cough, and sore throat, other illnesses common in monsoon show different warning signs:

Dengue: High fever lasting 4–5 days, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, followed by a fall in platelet count after the fever subsides.

High fever lasting 4–5 days, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, followed by a fall in platelet count after the fever subsides. Chikungunya: Fever with severe joint pain, particularly in the smaller joints of the hands and elbows.

Fever with severe joint pain, particularly in the smaller joints of the hands and elbows. Malaria: Fever with chills and sweating, often recurring in cycles.

If the fever lasts beyond 3–4 days, it is advised to undergo a CBC (Complete Blood Count) test to check platelets and rule out dengue or other infections.

What's the role of vaccination

Annual flu vaccination is highly recommended for children and the elderly. It is a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness during flu season. The monsoon season demands vigilance and preventive care. Simple habits such as maintaining hygiene, drinking safe water, eating fresh food, boosting immunity, and preventing mosquito breeding can go a long way in protecting families from flu, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Early detection and timely medical care remain the key to staying safe and healthy this season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.