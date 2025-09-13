Physician warns cooking in aluminum utensils can increase risk of this disease: 'Your blood...'

Think aluminium cookware is safe to use in your kitchen? You may want to reconsider. While it’s common in many households, an expert cautions that cooking in aluminum utensils can do more harm than good. From stripping food off its nutritional value to increasing the risk of neurological problems, the health repercussions are concerning. Cooking in aluminium dishes is linked to health risks like neurological conditions and reduced nutritional value.(Pexel)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday household items to throw away immediately: Scented candles to non-stick pans

Dr Chaitanya Challa, a general physician and critical care specialist at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, warns against the use of aluminum, particularly in cooking, asserting its detrimental impact on health.

In an Instagram video from September 5, he stressed that aluminium is considered toxic to both health and life, with numerous studies published in medical journals supporting this claim. He also explained the health repercussions of cooking in aluminium cookware, including significant nutrient loss and an increased risk of neurological conditions.

Loss of nutrition

According to Dr Challa, “Did somebody say aluminium is good for you? Aluminium is bad for you. It's toxic to health. It's toxic to life.” He emphasised that numerous peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated the detrimental impact of cooking food in aluminum on human health. “Food cooked in aluminium containers, aluminium dishes reduce your nutrition retention. So food is having less than 20% of its nutrition when cooked in aluminium dishes.”

Also Read | Are seed oils really bad? Nutritionist reveals 5 facts you should know

Neurological risks

Beyond nutritional loss, aluminum is associated with serious neurological problems. Dr.Challa explains that exposure to aluminium can lower blood levels, impair memory, and, over time, may contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease - “Aluminium is associated vastly, in medical literature which is published, to cause neurological issues. Your blood level comes down, your memory is lost, eventually leading to Alzheimer's.”

The general physician strongly advises against using aluminium cookware altogether. Opting for safer alternatives can help preserve nutrition in food and reduce the risk of long-term neurological issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.