PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age and is characterised by the growth of multiple small cysts on the ovaries, as well as high levels of androgens (male hormones) and insulin resistance where some of the common symptoms of PCOS include irregular periods, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), acne, weight gain and difficulty getting pregnant. However, not all women with PCOS will experience all of these symptoms and though the exact cause of PCOS is not fully understood, it is believed to be related to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Polycystic ovary syndrome: Tips to manage PCOS and its symptoms naturally (Freepik)

PCOS can be problematic if not taken care of while making changes to lifestyle and diet is the best way to control PCOS and early detection, lifestyle changes like maintaining a healthy and clean diet, exercising regularly and adding clean plant based nutrition supplements to your routine, can help manage the symptoms of PCOS. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Dwivedi, Dietitian and Nutritionist at OZiva, suggested adding the following 5 foods to your daily diet to manage PCOS symptoms:

- Protein rich foods like beans, lentils, seeds, nuts, etc.

- Complex carbs

- Whole fruits and vegetables;

- Herbs and Condiments like Ashwagandha and Tulsi

- Switching to a clean and holistic lifestyle

She said, “What we eat has a direct impact on overall wellness. Clean and plant based nutrition provides a host of benefits that are known to be better absorbed by the body. It is completely natural and hence safe for the body. Relax your mind and sleep well as a sound sleep can help maintain hormonal balance in the body. Hence, ensure you get 6-8 hours of sleep every night. Additionally, PCOS management supplements can also be very beneficial, as natural supplements with herbs, myo-inositol and essential micronutrients help combat the symptoms of PCOS. Don't hesitate to add them to your daily diet.”

Adding to the list of tips to manage PCOS and its symptoms naturally, Dr Diti Makhija, Director at QMS MAS, recommended:

Limit sugar, caffeine and high glycemic index carbs and choose foods which have been minimally processed and generally free from artificial substances .

Simple physical exercise like 5-7k steps daily helps in many ways.

Prioritise high quality sleep.

Supplement smartly – supplements offer a lot of benefits for PCOS women and can help improve your overall health.

Meditate daily to maintain good mental health.